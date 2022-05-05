ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 47
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That's what I'm writing - get a grip on yourself! Have some conscience.
Buffett's fund is doing 20-35% a year....
I didn't just say liquidity for nothing - this is only possible on penny stocks, not with Buffett's assets.
I didn't say liquidity for nothing - it's only possible with penny stocks, not with Buffett's assets.
And please pick last year's chart
And please pick last year's chart
This EIS was opened in December. And there are no manual trades or experimental bots on it - only live bots.
Well, you do realise that a rate hike in any country is a downgrade in the stock market, don't you?
Let's try to look at the factual chart.
To spice things up, I've chosen the CBR's epic key rate hike at the end of 2014
The rate rises sharply and the stock market starts buying and it goes up.
In general, almost any news is just a good reason for any move.
Let's try to look at the facts on the graph.
To spice things up, I've chosen the epic key rate hike by the CBR at the end of 2014
The rate rises sharply and the stock market starts to buy and it goes up.
In general, almost any news is just a good reason for any move.
The chart perfectly shows that the market went down before and when it was published.
And it was down the whole time while the rate was being raised before the hike.
From there I see a gradual decrease in the rate and an increase in the market price.
Well, you do realise that a rate hike in any country is a downgrade in the stock market, don't you?
In practice this scheme does not work, if you look at the actual chart, example above.
Dimitri, can you describe in simple terms why the stock market should fall when the rate goes up?
In practice this scheme does not work if you actually look at the chart, example above.
Dimitri, can you describe in simple terms why the stock market should fall when the rate rises?
Well, that's an easy one.
The stock rate is an ordinary cross, in which the value of money is compared to the value of the paper. The higher the rate, the more expensive the money. The more expensive the money, the greater the denominator of the cross.
In practice, this scheme does not work if you look at the chart above.
It works, but at the same time there is another process: the price of money goes up and so does the profit received in that money (dividend, exchange rate) - the attractiveness of the same shares increases and there is an inflow of capital into them.
The chart perfectly shows that the market was going down before and at the time of the PRE-expected hike.
And it was down the whole time while the rate was being raised before the hike.
From there I see a gradual decrease in the rate and an increase in market quotations.
Yes maybe. Unfolding thoughts + facts on the chart in detail - what happened back in 2014 ( this is after the unpleasant/unpleasant events of early 2014 - unrelated to what happened in early 2014 ) .
In the short term - the market can go down - shaking scared and anticipating a rate hike - i.e. before the rate is released by the FACT. It has been going down for a few days a bit, well I mean not half a year or a month.
The market had the understanding that the rate will rise and went down to the levels beforehand and flew up on the day of the statement, but not descended.
It turns out that according to this theory, we are facing an upslope tomorrow? If you follow this logic.
After the publication of the rate, which went higher, there is an upward spurt, but not downward.
Tomorrow is the publication of the rate and it will go up, but not as steep as in 2014 - so then the question is down or up?
By the way, analysts often say that if nothing flies anywhere, that the market has already worked out the event in advance.
It works, but at the same time another process is going on: money gets more expensive - the profit generated in that money (dividend, exchange rate) gets more expensive too - the same shares become more attractive and the capital flows into them.
What "profit"? What "dividend"?
Tesla Corporation has been unprofitable all its existence, the exchange rate of FB has nothing to do with its profits and dividends and the list could go on endlessly
Bubble...