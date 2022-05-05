ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 154
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Futures right now on brent
Total global production is around 100mbpd. Russia produces about 10, if she/he were to cap it at 10%, it would offset the entire increase. Gas in oil equivalent is now about $400/bbl. UGS are empty, they need to be filled. Plus in summer, electricity consumption rises in hot weather because of the operation of the condensers. Gas will continue to rise in price, and oil will follow it. And in Ukraine everything is still far from signing agreements. I think at least until autumn the branded range will be $90:$140.
Moscow Exchange market regulations on 4 April
https://bcs-express.ru/novosti-i-analitika/reglament-raboty-rynkov-moskovskoi-birzhi-4-aprelia
Total global production per day is around 100 mln bpd. Russia produces about 10, if she/he were to cap it at 10%, it would offset the entire increase. Gas in oil equivalent is now about $400/boepd. UGS are empty, they need to be filled. Plus in summer, electricity consumption rises in hot weather because of the operation of the condensers. Gas will continue to rise in price, and so will oil. And in Ukraine everything is still far from signing agreements. I think at least until autumn the branded range will be $90:$140.
BUSINESS FM
What's good about the market - no demand, no sales - we had to reduce prices in line with the exchange rate
p.s.
A pleasant enough exit. Nickel is always in demand.
A bit of a walk
SBER looks like it might be the first major resistance around 180 if it breaks through, probably the next 200-210
traders are very fond of such places.
showed the entry and exit points.
- due to a non-settlement day in foreign currency in accordance with the Clearing Rules
- due to cancellation of trading in the instrument on a holiday or a non-working day in accordance with the RF legislation
- due to the Exchange's decision to cancel the trading in coordination with the Clearing Centre in accordance with the Trading Rules.
Trades in other instruments are held in regular mode.
it looks like the rally in the russian stock market is ending - consolidation is probably on the way.