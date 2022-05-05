ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 154

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Futures right now on brent
It is trading at 103 and is in no hurry to fall, despite the printing of the strategic vaults.
I get the feeling that the vaults have been unsealed only in the minds of politicians so far.
The price takes into account everything, the market is hard to fool :). Apparently oil traders know something. But in theory it should have fallen to 90 or below.

Total global production is around 100mbpd. Russia produces about 10, if she/he were to cap it at 10%, it would offset the entire increase. Gas in oil equivalent is now about $400/bbl. UGS are empty, they need to be filled. Plus in summer, electricity consumption rises in hot weather because of the operation of the condensers. Gas will continue to rise in price, and oil will follow it. And in Ukraine everything is still far from signing agreements. I think at least until autumn the branded range will be $90:$140.


 

Moscow Exchange market regulations on 4 April

https://bcs-express.ru/novosti-i-analitika/reglament-raboty-rynkov-moskovskoi-birzhi-4-aprelia

Почему не торгуются иностранные акции и ETF
Почему не торгуются иностранные акции и ETF
  • smart-lab.ru
Отвечаем на популярный вопрос «Когда на Московской бирже откроются торги иностранными акциями и ETF?» Сразу отметим: иностранные ценные бумаги,
 
sibirqk #:

Total global production per day is around 100 mln bpd. Russia produces about 10, if she/he were to cap it at 10%, it would offset the entire increase. Gas in oil equivalent is now about $400/boepd. UGS are empty, they need to be filled. Plus in summer, electricity consumption rises in hot weather because of the operation of the condensers. Gas will continue to rise in price, and so will oil. And in Ukraine everything is still far from signing agreements. I think at least until autumn the branded range will be $90:$140.


The bears should probably not throw themselves at the bulls' horns.
 

BUSINESS FM

  1. Smartphone purchases have dropped sharply in the Russian Federation, by half.
  2. It has been attributed to a sharp rise in the price of electronics.
  3. Smartphone prices have already gone down.
  4. There is only a factor of supply chain disruption left.


What's good about the market - no demand, no sales - we had to reduce prices in line with the exchange rate

 
  1. Asian stock markets trade on the rise
  2. US stock indices up 0.3-0.4%
  3. European stock markets ended Friday with gains

p.s.

  • As practice shows, the Russian stock market keeps up with the global stock markets.
  • Less than 5 minutes to market opening, the stock market liner is coming to the taxiway, seat belts are recommended.
Азиатские рынки акций торгуются на подъеме От IFX
Азиатские рынки акций торгуются на подъеме От IFX
  • ru.investing.com
Азиатские рынки акций торгуются на подъеме
 

A pleasant enough exit. Nickel is always in demand.

 

A bit of a walk

 

SBER looks like it might be the first major resistance around 180 if it breaks through, probably the next 200-210

traders are very fond of such places.

showed the entry and exit points.



 
05.04.2022 Trades in the following instruments are not executed:
- due to a non-settlement day in foreign currency in accordance with the Clearing Rules
- due to cancellation of trading in the instrument on a holiday or a non-working day in accordance with the RF legislation
- due to the Exchange's decision to cancel the trading in coordination with the Clearing Centre in accordance with the Trading Rules.
Trades in other instruments are held in regular mode.
Московская Биржа - График проведения торгов валютой на Московской бирже с 1 по 30 апреля 2022 года
Московская Биржа - График проведения торгов валютой на Московской бирже с 1 по 30 апреля 2022 года
  • www.moex.com
Влияем на развитие, создаем будущее. Миссия Группы — способствовать экономическому росту и реструктуризации российской экономики путем расширения возможностей по привлечению капитала для компаний и создания удобной, надежной и прозрачной инвестиционной среды для российских и иностранных инвесторов.
 

it looks like the rally in the russian stock market is ending - consolidation is probably on the way.

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