ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 159
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As I understand it, others consider it signed with an electronic signature.
Well, I don't sign in ink either. A simple electronic signature is used. It's just done once a month.
That's a bit of a bummer. Maybe there was a software glitch and we should write to the Central Bank about it. At least the information about the withdrawal from the bank account for funding the brokerage account should be saved, it is not like she funded it with cash.
Yes, thank you, we'll look for transfers - she used the card to fund it. Where should we write to the CBR?
She ordered a full statement of account. There's nothing there - nothing. There's no transactions. No deposits. There's nothing. In her personal account. When she complained, they sent her a reply to a non-existent email. And the broker is one of our biggest banks.
Shares aren't held at the broker, they're at the depositary.
Find out which depository you have and have them make a report from the depository.
Added
And better yet, before it is too late, contact law enforcement agencies.
Added
And make a statement of the account from which it transferred money to the brokerage account in hard copy.
Well, I don't sign in ink either. A simple electronic signature is used. It's just done once a month.
I used to sign a stack of paper from them in ink, once a month.
Yes, thank you, we'll look for transfers - I used the card to fund them. Where should I write to the Central Bank?
I can't say for sure, but they have an internet officeat https://cbr.ru/reception/
I used to sign a stack of paper from them in ink, once a month.
:) They still have that option if you can't sign with a simple EDS.
The shares are not held by the broker, they are at the depositary.
Find out which depository you have and have them do a report from the depository.
Added
Better yet, before it is too late, contact law enforcement.
Added
And make a statement of the account from which it transferred money to the brokerage account in hard copy.
Thank you
I can't say for sure, but they have an online receptionistat https://cbr.ru/reception/
Thank you
This is the report that should come from the depositary