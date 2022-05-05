ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 159

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JRandomTrader #:

As I understand it, others consider it signed with an electronic signature.

Well, I don't sign in ink either. A simple electronic signature is used. It's just done once a month.

 
Vitalii Ananev #:

That's a bit of a bummer. Maybe there was a software glitch and we should write to the Central Bank about it. At least the information about the withdrawal from the bank account for funding the brokerage account should be saved, it is not like she funded it with cash.

Yes, thank you, we'll look for transfers - she used the card to fund it. Where should we write to the CBR?

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

She ordered a full statement of account. There's nothing there - nothing. There's no transactions. No deposits. There's nothing. In her personal account. When she complained, they sent her a reply to a non-existent email. And the broker is one of our biggest banks.

Shares aren't held at the broker, they're at the depositary.

Find out which depository you have and have them make a report from the depository.

Added

And better yet, before it is too late, contact law enforcement agencies.

Added

And make a statement of the account from which it transferred money to the brokerage account in hard copy.

 
Vitalii Ananev #:

Well, I don't sign in ink either. A simple electronic signature is used. It's just done once a month.

I used to sign a stack of paper from them in ink, once a month.

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

Yes, thank you, we'll look for transfers - I used the card to fund them. Where should I write to the Central Bank?

I can't say for sure, but they have an internet officeat https://cbr.ru/reception/

 
JRandomTrader #:

I used to sign a stack of paper from them in ink, once a month.

:) They still have that option if you can't sign with a simple EDS.

 
Who has the opener? Is the investment discovery broker mobile app working?

 
prostotrader #:

The shares are not held by the broker, they are at the depositary.

Find out which depository you have and have them do a report from the depository.

Added

Better yet, before it is too late, contact law enforcement.

Added

And make a statement of the account from which it transferred money to the brokerage account in hard copy.

Thank you

 
Vitalii Ananev #:

I can't say for sure, but they have an online receptionistat https://cbr.ru/reception/

Thank you
 
Artyom Trishkin #:

Thank you

This is the report that should come from the depositary


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