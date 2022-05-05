ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 156

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prostotrader #:

The connection is probably there, something is wrong with the keys

I thought that the server key is not Open


Is there a possibility like in the breakaway - without keys - just login and password?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Is it possible to do it as in the opener - without keys - just login and password?

As in tear-off without keys? It's called a certificate, but the essence is the same.


 
Alexey Viktorov #:

As in a keyless opener? It's called a certificate, but the idea is the same.


There's a password and a login option.

Well, yeah, it's a certificate.

 

On Eurobonds in roubles paid.

https://ria.ru/20220406/minfin-1782050552.html

Минфин впервые исполнил обязательства по еврооблигациям в рублях
Минфин впервые исполнил обязательства по еврооблигациям в рублях
  • votes: 96
  • 2022.04.06
  • Влада Копылова
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 6 апр - РИА Новости. Минфин России сообщил, что впервые исполнил в рублях обязательства по суверенным еврооблигациям перед иностранными держателями на 649,2 миллиона долларов из-за отказа иностранного банка-агента исполнить поручения в валюте. Причем конвертация в валюту будет возможна не раньше, чем России вернут доступ к замороженным...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

there's a password and login option

Well, yeah, the certificate.

I don't know, the first time I logged in with a temporary password, I was immediately prompted for the certificate password. Maybe if this password is left blank, it will log in using the username and password, but look in the \configuration/certificates\ folder and there should be a certificate file.

 

USD EUR continue to head towards the lower end of the corridor.

Clearly, the 12% commission is a big enough drag on growth.

But rules are rules.

In fact, as soon as they cancel the commissions we will get a sharp rise.

This may not happen any time soon.

 
Has anyone traded in WebQuik?
 
prostotrader #:
Has anyone traded in Web Quick?

in a breakaway - only by pauses

and it's not a web quickie.

 

Just transferred foreign shares from VTB to Alfa and there's new news.

https://www.rbc.ru/finances/06/04/2022/624da5629a79475d6b7494c7

США введут блокирующие санкции против Сбербанка и Альфа-банка
США введут блокирующие санкции против Сбербанка и Альфа-банка
  • 2022.04.06
  • Евгений Калюков
  • www.rbc.ru
Санкции предусматривают заморозку активов банков и запрет для американских компаний вести с ними бизнес. Сбербанк заявил, что новые ограничения не окажут существенного влияния на его работу Власти США введут полные блокирующие санкции в отношении Сбербанка и Альфа-Банка. В сообщении на сайте Белого дома отмечается, что санкции предусматривают...
 
Vitalii Ananev #:

Just transferred foreign shares from VTB to Alfa and there's new news.

https://www.rbc.ru/finances/06/04/2022/624da5629a79475d6b7494c7

Alas, due to the events, I had to exit the USA shares at 120-110 had to drain the USD

It is better to get away from risks, judging by the tendencies, the exit to the USA market will be blocked sooner or later.

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