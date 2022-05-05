ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 156
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The connection is probably there, something is wrong with the keys
I thought that the server key is not Open
Is there a possibility like in the breakaway - without keys - just login and password?
Is it possible to do it as in the opener - without keys - just login and password?
As in tear-off without keys? It's called a certificate, but the essence is the same.
As in a keyless opener? It's called a certificate, but the idea is the same.
There's a password and a login option.
Well, yeah, it's a certificate.
On Eurobonds in roubles paid.
https://ria.ru/20220406/minfin-1782050552.html
there's a password and login option
Well, yeah, the certificate.
I don't know, the first time I logged in with a temporary password, I was immediately prompted for the certificate password. Maybe if this password is left blank, it will log in using the username and password, but look in the \configuration/certificates\ folder and there should be a certificate file.
USD EUR continue to head towards the lower end of the corridor.
Clearly, the 12% commission is a big enough drag on growth.
But rules are rules.
In fact, as soon as they cancel the commissions we will get a sharp rise.
This may not happen any time soon.
Has anyone traded in Web Quick?
in a breakaway - only by pauses
and it's not a web quickie.
Just transferred foreign shares from VTB to Alfa and there's new news.
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/06/04/2022/624da5629a79475d6b7494c7
Just transferred foreign shares from VTB to Alfa and there's new news.
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/06/04/2022/624da5629a79475d6b7494c7
Alas, due to the events, I had to exit the USA shares at 120-110 had to drain the USD
It is better to get away from risks, judging by the tendencies, the exit to the USA market will be blocked sooner or later.