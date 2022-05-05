ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 7
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Maybe I had to change something in my portfolio, I needed rubles.) I just sold some USD and got some roubles, I did not sell them as a cutlet), the major part of the portfolio is in USD and that is why I am not worried about it.
There is unofficial information that Xi Jinping has asked Putin to allow
to hold the Olympics. When the public announcement about the non-proliferation of NATO was made
long before that statement, they calculated their military actions and repercussions a long time ago.
There is unofficial information that Xi Jinping has asked Putin to allow
to host the Olympics. When the public announcement was made about the non-proliferation of NATO, it was
long before that statement, they calculated their military actions and repercussions a long time ago.
Thank you!
SBER and not only , RF is going down well.
nice gift from "geopolitics" just like the gift in 2020 from Pandemic + Oil
You've got to play the game...
It's a landslide
You've got to play the game...
It's a collapse.
For those who were in the market in spring 2020 and summer 2008, it's a gift.
For those who were in the market in spring 2020 and summer 2008, it's a gift.
exactly :)
For those who have been in the market in spring 2020 and summer 2008, this is a gift.
Those who survived 2008 and 2020 are given a special STOP button?
You've got to play the game...
It's a landslide.
It's not that it's a playoff - that's not the word, thank you very much - "geopolitics"
i love it! we'll go lower.
i don't have any leverage :) i don't care...
these levels will penetrate like a samurai's saber penetrates a piece of paper and they will stay deep below you understand ?
Not that playing around is the right word, thank you very much - "geopolitics"
yeah i love it! we'll go lower
i'm working without leverage :) i don't care ...
these levels will penetrate like a samurai's saber penetrates a piece of paper and they will stay deep below you understand ?
How about postponing the entry until the end of February?
Survivors of 2008 and 2020 are given a special STOP button?
2008 eighth is not just survived, there's also a position with 80 rbl on gazprom
That these levels will penetrate like a samurai's saber penetrates a piece of paper and they will remain deep below, you understand, don't you ?
When?
What if the ruble goes there and bankruptcies ensue?