ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 7

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Maybe I had to change something in my portfolio, I needed rubles.) I just sold some USD and got some roubles, I did not sell them as a cutlet), the major part of the portfolio is in USD and that is why I am not worried about it.
They are promising a fall in the rouble of around 20% if all goes badly
What makes you think that after the Olympics ?

There is unofficial information that Xi Jinping has asked Putin to allow

to hold the Olympics. When the public announcement about the non-proliferation of NATO was made

long before that statement, they calculated their military actions and repercussions a long time ago.

 
prostotrader #:

There is unofficial information that Xi Jinping has asked Putin to allow

to host the Olympics. When the public announcement was made about the non-proliferation of NATO, it was

long before that statement, they calculated their military actions and repercussions a long time ago.

Thank you!

SBER and not only , RF is going down well.

nice gift from "geopolitics" just like the gift in 2020 from Pandemic + Oil

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:


You've got to play the game...

It's a landslide


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

You've got to play the game...

It's a collapse.


For those who were in the market in spring 2020 and summer 2008, it's a gift.

 
JRandomTrader #:

For those who were in the market in spring 2020 and summer 2008, it's a gift.

exactly :)

 
JRandomTrader #:

For those who have been in the market in spring 2020 and summer 2008, this is a gift.

Those who survived 2008 and 2020 are given a special STOP button?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

You've got to play the game...

It's a landslide.


It's not that it's a playoff - that's not the word, thank you very much - "geopolitics"

i love it! we'll go lower.

i don't have any leverage :) i don't care...

these levels will penetrate like a samurai's saber penetrates a piece of paper and they will stay deep below you understand ?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Not that playing around is the right word, thank you very much - "geopolitics"

yeah i love it! we'll go lower

i'm working without leverage :) i don't care ...

these levels will penetrate like a samurai's saber penetrates a piece of paper and they will stay deep below you understand ?

How about postponing the entry until the end of February?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Survivors of 2008 and 2020 are given a special STOP button?

2008 eighth is not just survived, there's also a position with 80 rbl on gazprom

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:


That these levels will penetrate like a samurai's saber penetrates a piece of paper and they will remain deep below, you understand, don't you ?

When?

What if the ruble goes there and bankruptcies ensue?

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