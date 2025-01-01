New article How to Subscribe to Trading Signals is published: "Signals" in MetaTrader 5 trading platform allow traders to connect to any signal issued by providers. Select and subscribe to any trading signals provider to copy all his or her deals on your account. How to become an investor and
Discussion of article "How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5" (704 1 2 3 4 5 ... 70 71)
New article How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 is published: Do you want to offer your trading signals and make profit? Register on MQL5.com website as a Seller and specify your trading account to offer your signals to traders. Keep in mind that you can create only
Discussion of article "How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting" (506 1 2 3 4 5 ... 50 51)
New article How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting has been published: MetaTrader client terminal is perfect for automating trading strategies. It has all tools necessary for trading robot developers ‒ powerful C++ based MQL4/MQL5 programming language, convenient
Discussion of article "Why Virtual Hosting On The MetaTrader 4 And MetaTrader 5 Is Better Than Usual VPS" (637 1 2 3 4 5 ... 63 64)
New article Why Virtual Hosting On The MetaTrader 4 And MetaTrader 5 Is Better Than Usual VPS has been published: Renting a virtual server right from the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals is the optimal way to ensure uninterrupted work of your trading robots and Signal subscriptions
Discussion of article "How to create Requirements Specification for ordering an indicator" (76 1 2 3 4 5 ... 7 8)
New article How to create Requirements Specification for ordering an indicator has been published: Most often the first step in the development of a trading system is the creation of a technical indicator, which can identify favorable market behavior patterns. A professionally developed indicator
New article Use MQL5.community channels and group chats has been published: The MQL5.com website brings together traders from all over the world. Users publish articles, share free codes, sell products in the Market, perform Freelance orders and copy trading signals. You can communicate with them on
New article Payments and payment methods is published: MQL5.community built-in services offer great opportunities both to MQL5 developers and ordinary traders with no programming skills. But all these features can't be implemented without in-house secure payment system, that provides a convenient
iVIDyA indicator for mt4 : VIDyA is only available by default in mt5, here is it's mt4 equivalent. Note if using it with an EA call it using the iCustom() function. Author: James Kirika Wanjiru
Discussing the article: "Tables in the MVC Paradigm in MQL5: Customizable and sortable table columns" (2)
Check out the new article: Tables in the MVC Paradigm in MQL5: Customizable and sortable table columns . In the article, we will make the table column widths adjustable using the mouse cursor, sort the table by column data, and add a new class to simplify the creation of tables based on any data
Grid Master : Overview Grid Master EA is an automated trading system that implements a bidirectional grid strategy. It places multiple pending orders above and below the current market price, capturing profits from market oscillations in both directions. Author: Zbynek Liska
Discussion of article "Automated exchange grid trading using stop pending orders on Moscow Exchange (MOEX)" (14 1 2)
New article Automated exchange grid trading using stop pending orders on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has been published: The article considers the grid trading approach based on stop pending orders and implemented in an MQL5 Expert Advisor on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). When trading in the market, one of
Discussion of article "Tips for an Effective Product Presentation on the Market" (102 1 2 3 4 5 ... 10 11)
New article Tips for an Effective Product Presentation on the Market has been published: Selling programs to traders effectively does not only require writing an efficient and useful product and then publishing it on the Market. It is vital to provide a comprehensive, detailed description and good
Discussing the article: "Data Science and ML (Part 37): Using Candlestick patterns and AI to beat the market" (6)
Check out the new article: Data Science and ML (Part 37): Using Candlestick patterns and AI to beat the market . Candlestick patterns help traders understand market psychology and identify trends in financial markets, they enable more informed trading decisions that can lead to better outcomes. In
Discussion of article "How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service" (4)
New article How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service : In our service MQL5 Freelance developers are paid to create trading applications for traders customers. The service has been successfully operating since 2010, with over 100,000 projects completed to date
MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 6 : In Part 6 of the "MQL5 Programming for Traders", we will study a key component of the MQL5 language – trading automation. We will start with a description of the fundamental entities, such as financial instrument specifications and
Discussing the article: "Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 2): Building a Gauge-Style RSI Display with Canvas and Needle Mechanics" (3)
Check out the new article: Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 2): Building a Gauge-Style RSI Display with Canvas and Needle Mechanics . In this article, we develop a gauge-style RSI indicator in MQL5 that visualizes Relative Strength Index values on a circular scale with a dynamic needle
MT4 Account details : This code simply prints the account details for a MT4 account. Author: Satyam Shivam
Corrected volume weighted moving average : Corrected volume weighted moving average Author: Mladen Rakic
Discussing the article: "Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 1): Building a Swing Structure Indicator in MQL5" (2)
Check out the new article: Larry Williams Market Secrets (Part 1): Building a Swing Structure Indicator in MQL5 . A practical guide to building a Larry Williams–style market structure indicator in MQL5, covering buffer setup, swing-point detection, plot configuration, and how traders can apply the
Libraries: MQL4/5-JsonLib (25 1 2 3)
MQL4/5-JsonLib : A JSON library that supports MQL4/MQL5 Author: hini
Discussing the article: "Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 46): Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS)" (3)
Check out the new article: Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 46): Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS) . In this article, we build a Liquidity Sweep on Break of Structure (BoS) system in MQL5 that detects swing highs/lows over a user-defined length, labels them as HH/HL/LH/LL to
MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 7 : The final seventh part of the book discusses the advanced capabilities of the MQL5 API, which will be useful when developing programs for MetaTrader 5. These include custom financial symbols, built-in economic calendar events, and
Change SL/TP on chart drop off : This script will change the SL and TP of all open trades of the symbol to the price where the script is dropped off. Author: Fernando Morales
Discussing the article: "Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 7): Further Modularization and Automated Trading" (12 1 2)
Check out the new article: Building AI-Powered Trading Systems in MQL5 (Part 7): Further Modularization and Automated Trading . In this article, we enhance the AI-powered trading system's modularity by separating UI components into a dedicated include file. The system now automates trade execution
Check out the new article: Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 20): Modern Stochastic Oscillators . This article demonstrates how the stochastic oscillator, a classical technical indicator, can be repurposed beyond its conventional use as a mean-reversion tool. By viewing the indicator through a
Discussing the article: "MetaTrader 5 Machine Learning Blueprint (Part 2): Labeling Financial Data for Machine Learning" (1)
Check out the new article: MetaTrader 5 Machine Learning Blueprint (Part 2): Labeling Financial Data for Machine Learning . In this second installment of the MetaTrader 5 Machine Learning Blueprint series, you’ll discover why simple labels can lead your models astray—and how to apply advanced
Indicators: Gaps (2)
Gaps : Indicator of price gaps between the previous Close and the current Open price. Author: Tapochun
High-Performance Time Functions (TimeUtils) : High-performmance functions for dealing with time. Author: amrali
Open Range BreakOut Indicator for MetaTrader 5 : The Open Range Breakout (ORB) indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks price breakouts from the opening range of trading sessions. This indicator is based on the concept that the high and low prices established during
New Candle or Bar formation. : This Bot detects the open of a new candle on any set timeframe, thereby making it easier to run a one-time code, place trades and call other functions. The code is written in the OnTick() function. Author: Clinton Dennis Edem
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Allow the use of cookies to log in to the MQL5.com website.
Please enable the necessary setting in your browser, otherwise you will not be able to log in.