Scripts: TradeReportExporter

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TradeReportExporter:

The TradeReportExporter script is designed to export the history of trades (trades) into a convenient CSV file. It automatically collects data on all trades for the last year for the instrument it is installed on. The file includes such data as date and time, transaction type (buy/sell), price, volume, commission and profit/loss. The result is saved in a file that can be opened in Excel or any other spreadsheet editor.

TradeReportExporter

Author: Anatoliy Migachyov

 

  • Убедитесь, что история сделок загружена в терминале перед запуском скрипта.

In MT5, it would seem to be redundant.

 
fxsaber #:

In MT5, it would seem to be redundant.

why is that?)

 
Anatoliy Migachyov #:

why is that?)

Because it's always available if there was a connection to the account.

 
fxsaber #:

Because it is always available if there was a connection to the account.

That's understandable, but it's for a specific instrument.

 
Anatoliy Migachyov #:

that's understandable, but it's for a specific instrument.

So all instruments will have a trading history.

 
fxsaber #:

This way there will be a trading history for all instruments.

It's clear, but here it's specific to the one you're interested in.

 
Anatoliy Migachyov #:

but this is specific to the one you're interested in.

That's trolling.

 
fxsaber #:

This is already trolling.

perhaps not an apt comparison

 
fxsaber #:

This is already trolling.

Yes
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