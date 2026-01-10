Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 4
Then perhaps it makes sense to fix the minimum commission. If the commission is 20% of the price, but not less than 2$ (what MQ should get at the minimum price of 10$), it will allow more products to be sold through the service.
When it comes to useless (mostly useless) programmes in AppStore, we can talk about prices of 1$.
But we sell specialised programs for financial markets, for which the minimum price of $10 is ridiculous. We have no desire to turn the service into a flea market for a couple of dollars.
The problem is overhead. Trying to buy for $1 via credit card will result in our paying another $0.5-1$ to the processing centre.
The micropayment problem has never been generally solved worldwide. Therefore, there is some minimum product price at which we can work.
For example, let's imagine a $10 credit card purchase (we will introduce this payment method soon):
If the price of the product will be 1$-5$, we can't talk about any income. Everything will go exclusively to the processing centre, and even the seller will get nothing.
The answer to the question "why Apple sells programs at 0.99$ and does not complain about commissions" can be the following: Apple's commission is 30% and most likely they have a very unique contract with the processing centre, which takes micro-commissions for a large gross volume of transactions.
ps: the minimum price of the programme we will have will be $10
Renat:
We have no desire to turn the service into a flea market for a couple of dollars.
It is a pity, of course, but even the detailed explanations provided are not perceived by some people. It is necessary to realise that by rejecting reality, you harm your future, remaining in the captivity of delusions.
It is surprising that people who do not have sufficient practical economic knowledge require others, knowingly more knowledgeable, to take steps that lead directly to economic death. And this happens quite often on this forum.
I think if a seller prices his product below $10, it should be possible to bundle several products together.
This way there will be no clutter in the market and it will be possible to satisfy both sellers and buyers.
MetaQuotes:
Transaction security
Any actions with real money require security of operations. MetaQuotes Software Corp. cares about the security of MQL5.community members, so all operations in the profile (including calculations) are performed through a secure connection to the https://login.mql5.com domain via SSL protocol. This domain name has a certificate issued by Thawte.
All important transactions are confirmed by SMS, which are sent to the mobile phone number specified in the "Security" section of your profile. When saved in your profile, the number is confirmed with a verification code that is sent via SMS. Having a valid mobile phone number is a prerequisite for withdrawing funds from the MQL5.community payment system!
All this would be wonderful, but how can I withdraw money from the system if I don't have a mobile phone? Well, I have one, but I don't use it at all, as I am a trader, not a bomber-driver, and I rarely go anywhere. My cell phone's battery died a long time ago and the SIM card expired. I used to use my brother's mobile in such cases, but he is away now.
Other services with phone confirmation have a voice engine, i.e. if the user does not have a mobile phone, but has a landline or if the SMS does not reach, the system calls the phone and gives the number by voice. Otherwise, if someone has problems with receiving SMS, the support team will be bored. There is no voice engine in the MQL5 payment system.
I need to pay for VPS by Monday. There are not enough funds on WebMoney wallets. Buy WebMoney for cash - we have a problem. The hosting provider is remote, i.e. it is impossible to pay him in cash. There is money in the MQL5 payment system, but it is also impossible to withdraw it.
How to solve this problem?