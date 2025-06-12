Discussing the article: "Building MQL5-Like Trade Classes in Python for MetaTrader 5"
MetaQuotes:Thank you very much. You have a great article
Published article Creating Python classes for trading in MetaTrader 5, similar to those presented in MQL5:
Author: Omega J Msigwa
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Check out the new article: Building MQL5-Like Trade Classes in Python for MetaTrader 5.
MetaTrader 5 python package provides an easy way to build trading applications for the MetaTrader 5 platform in the Python language, while being a powerful and useful tool, this module isn't as easy as MQL5 programming language when it comes to making an algorithmic trading solution. In this article, we are going to build trade classes similar to the one offered in MQL5 to create a similar syntax and make it easier to make trading robots in Python as in MQL5.
The trade classes are one of the good things to happen in MQL5, back in a day we used to write everything from scratch, something which is extremely tiresome and leads to a plenty of bugs as I explained earlier. By extending the MetaTrader 5 python package to libraries (modules) in Python which are very similar in syntax to those in MQL5 it helps developers leverage the knowledge they already have working with MQL5 to Python applications.
In this article, we are going to implement the Trade Classes in Python on top of the MetaTrader 5 package to help us write programs effectively in Python as in MQL5. These custom Python libraries can help mitigate the Intellisense support issue, by adding the "Docstrings" in your Python functions and classes, text editors such as Visual Studio Code can help document your code and highlight the parameters making the coding process fun and much easier.
Author: Omega J Msigwa