Experts: EXSR
The logic for determining whether a trade has been open in the current bar and, hence, avoiding the opening of new positions is incorrect; it depends on the server's time. Therefore, in the case of a significant movement, it's possible for multiple trades to be opened on the same bar, but not simultaneously. To solve this issue, make the time variable a global variable instead of static and use the iTime function for example datetime lastBarTime=0; void OnTick() { //--- Use a static variable to ensure logic runs only once per bar datetime barTime =iTime(_Symbol,_Period,0); if( barTime == lastBarTime) return; lastBarTime = barTime; .... rest of the code
Aws Kyoma #:
The logic for determining whether a trade has been open in the current bar and, hence, avoiding the opening of new positions is incorrect; it depends on the server's time. Therefore, in the case of a significant movement, it's possible for multiple trades to be opened on the same bar, but not simultaneously. To solve this issue, make the time variable a global variable instead of static and use the iTime function for example datetime lastBarTime=0; void OnTick() { //--- Use a static variable to ensure logic runs only once per bar datetime barTime =iTime(_Symbol,_Period,0); if( barTime == lastBarTime) return; lastBarTime = barTime; .... rest of the code
The logic for determining whether a trade has been open in the current bar and, hence, avoiding the opening of new positions is incorrect; it depends on the server's time. Therefore, in the case of a significant movement, it's possible for multiple trades to be opened on the same bar, but not simultaneously. To solve this issue, make the time variable a global variable instead of static and use the iTime function for example datetime lastBarTime=0; void OnTick() { //--- Use a static variable to ensure logic runs only once per bar datetime barTime =iTime(_Symbol,_Period,0); if( barTime == lastBarTime) return; lastBarTime = barTime; .... rest of the code
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EXSR:
EXSR.mq5: A counter‑trend MT5 EA that catches reversals by combining RSI(14) extremes with Bollinger Band breakouts and a reversal candlestick, placing one trade per symbol with fixed SL/TP.
Author: Le Trung Kien Hoang