Libraries: MT4Orders - page 6

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Really amazing for seamless conversion of mt4 code. Well done on all the hard work and thanks for sharing i really appreciate it
[Deleted]  
Thanks for sharing.
 
Thank you very much!!! This is super AWESOME
 
Update (autotranslate).
 

Important update (autotranslate).


Last version: only russian-part codebase.

Библиотеки: MT4Orders
Библиотеки: MT4Orders
  • 2025.03.02
  • mbjen
  • www.mql5.com
MT4Orders: Автор: fxsaber...
 
hi,
in the past I have successfully used this beautiful and powerful library to convert a MT4 project to MT5. Today after reopening the same project I got some compilation errors. I tried to update the "MT4Orders.mqh" file, both in English and Russian versions. I also created a new empty project with only the "MT4Orders" file, but the compilation errors are not solved. What am I doing wrong? Thanks
Files:
MT4Orders.png  127 kb
 
Pegaso #:
I tried to update the "MT4Orders.mqh" file, both in English and Russian versions.

Update please.

 

why do metaquote render old code useless

2025.06.04 07:10:30.903    Terminal    MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5062 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.


MT4Orders.mqh

MT4Orders
MT4Orders
  • www.mql5.com
Parallel use of the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 order systems.
 
Samuel Akinbowale #:

why do metaquote render old code useless

 
fxsaber thank you , now working
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