Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 5
How to solve this problem?
Find someone with a mobile phone you trust. I think it's easier than changing the payment system for 0.1% of non-standard situations
0.1 per cent is a bit of a stretch.
And so on and so forth.
I.e. most likely, the MQL5 payment system has few users yet, so the support has not yet felt what the lack of alternative options for confirming the phone number can lead to.
As for the person I trust, I told you that I used my brother's cell phone. He's out of town right now. So again, the situation is unreliable. Someone else's cell is not my cell and in case the payment system finds out that the number is not mine, i.e. I tried to cheat it, it will block my account.
But that's not the point. The so-called "non-standard" situation has already taken place and now the question is how to solve it honestly, i.e. without making any attempts to bypass and cheat the system?
What about users, like me, who are against increasing withdrawal confirmation methods? Nowadays - mobile phone is like dirt:
1. costs a pittance and can be bought on every corner and SIM and phone both expensive and cheap
2. maintenance - minimal, can be a couple of dollars a year
3. in case of mobile theft, loss of SIM - to restore the number and a new SIM - no problem
4. phone number in the profile can be easily changed.
Apparently, the next problem you will have is how to withdraw funds to webmoney, if you entered them via card.
moreover, the phone number is specified once and for regular withdrawal of funds to WebMoney - it is not necessary.
It's either nonsense or just plain rubbish.
In Moscow or any other large Russian city it is possible that this is the case. But don't get everyone on the same page. Not everyone lives in these cities.
4. the phone number in the profile can be easily changed.
If it is so, then what is the point of "protection" with confirmation by SMS? And if it is not so, then the very "non-standard" situations will arise systematically, which according to Rosh can occur only in 0.1% of cases.
Gentlemen, defence systems can only be made more complex, not removed.
It's money.
The probability of serviceable state of the system as a whole is equal to the product of probabilities of serviceable state of individual elements of the system.
Renat, in cryptography there is also a different approach than the one you intend to introduce, namely the cryptographic strength of the whole system is evaluated at the level of cryptographic strength of the weakest defence in the system. Therefore, by removing the weakest link, it is possible to increase the cryptographic strength of the entire system.
Social engineering confirms that the apparent strength of so-called defences only dulls the vigilance of those who are overconfident in their strength.
And hackers also know that increasing the complexity of defences can reduce their overall reliability. So they try to find weaknesses.
Where there's a thin line, there's a tear.
All of the above mentioned are common truths. Therefore, if you want to argue, it is not with me, but with these very uppermost. I did not invent them and I did not prescribe them.
Still can't find why to pay for mql5 cloud agnets. only free ones iam able to use.
does anyone know what is mql5 cloud agnets ?