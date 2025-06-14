Scripts: Partial close Sell Orders
Maintains stop loss and take profit levels for the remaining position.
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If the stop loss and take profit are increased by the percentage of the partial closing
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Partial close Sell Orders:
Partially close active sell orders
Author: Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah