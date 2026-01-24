Indicators: Equity and Balance Indicator - History based
Automated-Trading:
Equity and Balance Indicator - History based:
Author: TheCoder
can you add a date option it should start from? also a initial deposit option.
I have very old demo account, multiple deposits over time, and is showing balance and equity lines of 1 mil which is funny, if not ludicrous. maybe the indicator is calculating from demo account start?
Good trade
Guys, he is not drawing the green balance line, and the blue line is dead or positioned in the middle field.
Order
Files:
shows my balance, but the equity is just weird s#$@! in billions and then down to negative billions. some weird s#@$%.
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Equity and Balance Indicator - History based:
This indicator reads the trade history and plots the Cumulative P & L over time, helping visual traders to see how much money they are making or losing over time. This current version has a difference of 0.02% marginal error, due to rounding floats, and calculation methods. It can be considered extremely precise with this marginal error.
Author: TheCoder