Indicators: AlphaTrend

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AlphaTrend:

It is an indicator used to determine the trend, support and resistance level of the market. When volume data is available, it calculates using MFI, if not, it calculates using RSI. Momentum: RSI and MFI Volatility: ATR

AlphaTrend

Author: Mahmut Deniz

 

it's good and it's interesting, but instead of this:

BuyBuffer[i] = low[i] * 0.9999;

SellBuffer[i] = high[i] * 1.0001;


I changed it to this:

BuyBuffer[i] = low[i] - ATRBuffer[i];
SellBuffer[i] = high[i] + ATRBuffer[i];
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