Libraries: MultiTester - page 46
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On 2 different computers on this update - MultiTesterUpdated: 2025.06.06 08:04.
From KB I download sources only by clicking on the corresponding file, as in the picture.
I just downloaded it this way to check - compiled without errors.
From KB I download sources only by clicking on the corresponding file, as in the picture.
I just downloaded it in this way to check - it compiles without errors.
I confirm, by your method there are no errors. And I downloaded it via "Download ZIP". The file sizes are different and the date in the archive is supposedly 04.04.25.
Was there always such a problem before, or is it something broken in KB in the last month? I read about some download errors there.
Has italways been this problembefore, or is it something broken at QB in the last month?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Libraries: MT4Orders
fxsaber, 2019.01.17 21:45
ZY Looked at my works in KB... it is better to forget about zip.
Did you have any trouble preparing the assignment?
Hanging
MultiTester_Example.mq5 (1.18 KB) view
MultiTester_Example2.mq5 (0.62 KB) view
The chart and terminal shows that it uses CPU resources, the test window flashes dozens of times per second and there is no list of jobs in the Files folder.
Did you have any problem preparing the assignment?
Hanging
The chart and terminal shows that it uses CPU resources, the test window flashes tens of times per second and nothing is prepared in the Files folder.
b4885 - fine, b5100 - same crooked response. It seems that until MQ stop experimenting with each build, there is no point in looking into the causes.I recommend to use b4885- for now.
Do CTRL+C in Tester and see in the editor (CTRL+V) what parameter is responsible for the criterion.
Do CTRL+C in the Tester and look in the editor (CTRL+V) to see what parameter is responsible for the criterion.
Enumerate all criteria.
b4885 - perfect, b5100 - same crooked response. It seems that until MQ stop experimenting with each build, there is no point in looking into the causes.I recommend to use b4885- for now.
Now works on MT5_b5050+ as well.
Going over all the criteria.
Thank you so much!
Now works on MT5_b5050+ as well.
It does not work on b5100. "MTTESTER::IsReady() is always false on this build.
In general is there any easy way to roll back to b505050 or even b4885?
P.S. Thanks for the great tool.