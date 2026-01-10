Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 3
If MQ managed to create an affiliate programme in the Market, the sales structure would grow and develop itself exponentially.
For now, I can hardly imagine how programmers will advertise their product placed in the Market.
Each terminal has a "Market" tab and will allow you to download a demo or buy any programme in a couple of clicks. That is, all programmes will be available to absolutely all MetaTrader 5 users by default, the developers will not even have to deal with advertising.
No affiliate programmes are needed - everything is already delivered to the consumer.
Any trader can order custom development to qualified developers. The link is in the last line of the "Code Base" tab in the terminal and editor:
Links to all MQL5 services are available in each terminal and editor:
The number of services will increase.
I am afraid that only popular products will be downloaded in the Market.
There are no opportunities and ready-made solutions for targeted advertising.
The industry has long been filled with those who are not good at trading, but who can make money by offering the product to others.
The share of these people in the total number of MT users I think everyone knows.
It is very sad that you do not want to use their potential.
You forget that we provide access to a huge audience. We provide instant access to the Market, Jobs, MQL5 Cloud Network, Signals (soon to be launched) to all users.
Compare:
Do you understand the difference? It is for access to the audience that the commission is paid.
That's right. The service is excellent (I will actively use it). As Grandpa Lenin used to say, "You are going the right way, comrades!
There should be a commission. I only suggested to reduce it. After all, you don't get punched in the nose for demand :)
20% for the market is very acceptable. After all, copies of the product are sold, and the product protection provided by the organiser is unique, and there are no alternatives to this site in terms of audience and will not be.
After all, without software protection from running on more than 3 computers, such a product is worthless, as already said, it will be resold for pennies and given away for free.
20% for the service work is an unaffordable percentage . This will turn the site simply into a service to get an order / search for an artist. Here the protection of participants is not so important, both parties themselves are interested in honest relations.
20% for the guarantee of receiving money from the customer? And the possibility of arbitration? That's a lot. And why only the contractor? Both parties get the guarantee... Split the percentage in half!
We plan to apply 10% commission for the service of works, I wrote about it earlier, when we discussed the launch of this service.
But until the end of autumn this service will work with zero commission.
Traders are constantly searching for strategies, which together with the possibility to download a demo version of any Expert Advisor will allow them to get acquainted with all the offers.
In addition, we will not fixate only on showing the top, but will apply a constant rotation of products in order to guarantee showing the entire volume.
It seems to me that the bar for the minimum cost of a product placed in the Market section is too high. I doubt that there should be a "free" / "from $20" division at all.
The point is that some small products can be very useful to a trader and valuable by their idea, and, for example, for 0.5 - 1$ they will be bought by thousands of copies, and for 20$ they will buy a couple of copies or even order production for 10$.
The problem is the overhead. Trying to buy for $1 via credit card will result in us paying another $0.5-1$ to the processing centre.
The micropayment problem has never been generally solved worldwide. Therefore, there is some minimum product price at which we can work.
For example, let's imagine a $10 credit card purchase (we will introduce this payment method soon):
If the price of the product will be 1$-5$, we can't talk about any income. Everything will go exclusively to the processing centre, and even the seller will get nothing.
The answer to the question "why Apple sells programs for 0.99$ and does not complain about commissions" can be the following: Apple's commission is 30% and most likely they have a very unique contract with the processing centre, which takes micro-commissions for a large gross volume of transactions.
ps: the minimum price of the programme will be $10.
Then, perhaps, it makes sense to fix the minimum commission. If there will be a commission of 20% of the cost, but not less than 2$ (what MQ should get at the minimum product price of 10$), it will allow to sell more products through the service.
PS. I agree with those who think that 20% commission is "very godly" :)