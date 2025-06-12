Indicators: Relative Strength Index (RSI) - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thank you very much for your efforts.
Do you know any indicator that recognized automatically these patterns?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video April 2014
newdigital, 2014.04.21 17:09How To Use The RSI Indicator
Learn the basics of the Relative Strength Index in just about 6 minutes!
This RSI indicator is a widely-used momentum oscillator that measures the strength and speed of a market's price movement by comparing the current price of the security against its past performance. The RSI can be used to identify overbought and oversold areas, support and resistance levels, and potential entry and exit signals.
Nice one, Sergey!
Does anyone know of a long divergence indicator that gives an alert when the divergence ends and doesn't repaint? Thanks.
Does anyone know of an indicator that gives an alert when the divergence ends and doesn't repaint? thanks.