Indicators: Relative Strength Index (RSI) - page 2

Do you know any indicator that recognized automatically these patterns?

 
automatically - means - by EA? No sorry. This is about RSI indicator (manual trading and to be used in EA for example) ...
 

Something Interesting in Financial Video April 2014

newdigital, 2014.04.21 17:09

How To Use The RSI Indicator

Learn the basics of the Relative Strength Index in just about 6 minutes!

This RSI indicator is a widely-used momentum oscillator that measures the strength and speed of a market's price movement by comparing the current price of the security against its past performance. The RSI can be used to identify overbought and oversold areas, support and resistance levels, and potential entry and exit signals.






 
Sergey Golubev #:

Does anyone know of a long divergence indicator that gives an alert when the divergence ends and doesn't repaint? Thanks.

