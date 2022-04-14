A topic for traders.
I have always believed that a deal starts with analysis.
It makes sense.
But there is always the temptation to enter the market on emotion. The price has moved, but what am I doing? I'll be late, I have to get into the market.
Right now, for example.
Because of the haters and flooders,Uladzimir Izerski was unable to develop his idea, and not for the first time. That is why the thread was deleted.
We would like to see the whole idea, not a silly bone-rattling.
That's why the branch has been scrubbed.
I want to see the whole point, not the silly pounding of bones.
Very often, on this forum, moderators scrub not only the " stupid bone grind" but the entire point along with its meaning.
Do not intimidate visitors to the forum, or it already barely breathes.
Very often, on this forum, moderators scrub not only the " stupid bone grind" but also the entire point of view along with its meaning.
There is no need to intimidate visitors to the forum, or it can barely breathe as it is.
It makes sense.
But there is always the temptation to enter the market on emotion. The price has moved, but what am I doing? I'll be late, I have to get into the market.
Right now, for example.
What is wrong? If you look at H1, it is a very reasonable moment to enter the market. And if you look at H4, it is perfect.
What's wrong with that? If you look at H1, it's a very reasonable time to enter. And if you look at H4, it's perfect.
That's right, Writing on the subject. What's the topic? I don't know, you haven't formulated a thought yet
In my opinion, the thought is this :
"Where does a trader start his trade?
Probably with the opening. It doesn't matter if it's experienced or the first time opening.
Where do you open a trade with this all-consuming market?"
In my opinion, the thought is this :
"Where does a trader start his trade?
Probably with the opening. It doesn't matter if it's experienced or the first time opening.
Where do you open a trade with this all-consuming market?"
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Since half a year ago, or maybe more, the theme of the forum changed from purely programming to trading, I take the liberty of opening a branch for traders.
Let's begin with this.
Where does a trader start his trade?
Probably with the opening. It doesn't matter if it's an experienced one or the first time opening.
Where to open a trade with this all-consuming market?
This is an unavoidable question for the pro and the novice. No one knows the future, but everyone hopes to predict it or foresee the future.
Let's share our opinions. And if you don't have an opinion, read and smile).