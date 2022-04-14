A topic for traders. - page 87
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I understand that everyone has his own swamp.) No offence meant.
It's just one way of squeezing into the market without taking a big loss.
Believe me, that's not the level of market understanding for me.
I'm working on short term trading theory.
Here's an example. I have a DC for test experiments. They send out gifts for DR.
Decided to use it for an experiment to test my strategy. It's real and the gift is marked as a credit. No scam. Margin is involved in the trade.
I don't think many people will like it. What to do? Critics also need to support their emotions))
100% profit for a short period of time is better than keeping a lock of two currency pairs with unknown result.
Good for you!
Only lock (Lock=lock) makes a loss at the expense of swaps, and never a profit, but hedging works in a completely different way.
You opened 2 positions and wanted to sling mud at me again, but as usual, it didn't work, the system worked as it should.
You're pissed off about it, so you're looking for any way to hurt me.
Have you not yet noticed that I do not give a damn about your opinion and your emissions?
P.S. I'll say one last thing: the mutt barks and the caravan comes.
Good luck!
Do you trade manually or with a bot?
As you can see this is not a tester, but a real one.
An Expert Advisor has been created which gives out signals. I make my conclusion on the correctness and open a trade. Exit according to the situation.
This is a short-term strategy and a decision has to be made quickly.
I want to test all the nuances and transfer to full automatic.
Nah, I opened on your advice on the demo, waited waiting, always minus, spit and pissed
Demo not Demo what is the difference?
So, have you been watching this?
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I've already closed, it was a bad entry - that happens sometimes, I had to sit out a small drawdown, but the end result is as expected
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This is not a good example for a hedging system - the price returned.
If the price had not come back but followed the trend, as it sometimes happens, it would be good to see.
One pair was up 100pp and the other was down 90pp - our difference is 10pp with a small drawdown. If you enter only one pair, you will lose the whole 100 points and it is not certain that the price will return to breakeven point.
Once again: trading without stops on one pair is an inevitable loss.
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You have to dig in this direction, at least you will not lose your account.
Approximately, such a picture should be. There is no perfect synthetic, any synthetic will crumble with time.
No, I opened on your advice on the demo, waited, waited, always minus, I spat and laughed.
You're lying again!!!
Iwent straight to the top, and I went straight to the bottom!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
The topic is for traders.
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.11.12 18:45
I`ve got my head in a wrong direction when I typed the text:(
I made a mistake, but still, my profit will be the same, but I have to wait longer.
You're lying again!!!
You opened it the other way round, you went straight to the plus, but I did, I went straight to the minus.
That should be about the size of the picture. There is no such thing as a perfect synthetic; all synthetics fall apart over time.
That's why we are in control, creating a synthetic that will not fall apart in the near future.
We do not enter pairs with the pound, the euro and the dollar. However, I wrote about it on the forum back in 2017, when the system was practically fine-tuned, since then it underwent very small changes connected with the rule of selecting pairs at the current moment of time.
No, Vitya, I reopened it then, you were screaming that it was wrong
So I've shown the end result, what's wrong again?
So I've shown the end result, what's wrong again?