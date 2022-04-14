A topic for traders. - page 50
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There! The wave. Coming up 113.73! There will be a Price...
Can't. Very drunk. Can't see the chart or the glasses. The announcer is spelling it out. Typing voice-over.
If you understand the market, you can brag about it. What's so embarrassing? I'm not even gonna hide it. I'llbrag to the Dreamer.
If an athlete is the first to run 100 meters, then he came to the stadium to brag? )))
No, well, I don't want to offend you. You said it and that's fine.
Everyone saw someone run.
I also run the 60 meters in 6.3 seconds. You believe that? I don't think so, because I haven't seen it.
Neither have we seen your "understanding" of the market. Where's even one screenshot of the wave trades?
I can't. Very drunk. Can't see the graphics and glasses. Spells out the announcer. Typing voice-over.
I can't drink! It makes me want to drive.
I can't drink! It makes me want to drive.
This one?
For this one?
No, I can't do that.
There! The wave. Coming up 113.73! There will be a Price...
It's important for me to be observed.)
I don't focus on little things like that.)
Thanks! I'll get more money for your signal - I'll connect it and pay for it.
That's a lot of money.
There! The wave. Coming up 113.73! There will be a Price...
Waiting! Tomorrow!
Tomorrow is here! Minus -20! 114.47 will be the new price...
And 114.47 is coming and it's on sale!
Here it comes tomorrow! It's minus -20! 114.47 Let there be a new price...
And 114.47 will come and put it on sale!
I'm sure if you screw the Yusufhoji method to the waves, you'll get the best out of it)
Now that's absolutely right!!! :-) MARKET THEORY!!!! with its bears, lions and giraffes....
as dreamer has already written, in later posts, that if waves are stretched on his universal regression model, then the PROGNOSTIC future, namely the quality of his predictions - will increase many times over!!!!! :-)
First wave - here we go:
here comes another wave! :-)