A topic for traders. - page 126
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One more thing: While theorists have been calculating for 50 years, practitioner Elon Musk is launching rockets to Mars.
Without pre-theoretical calculations, nothing will go anywhere. And it won't even make it to the launch pad.
Answer the question: what will you do when trades get strongly in minus? Close with a big minus and lose money, that's what you will do
The most logical thing (in my opinion) is to collect statistics on drawdowns (divergence / convergence, etc.) and if a deviation from the norm is detected, close the trades. I could be wrong.
And if there is a divergence? And it goes into heavy deficit, what should I do? Vitaly, this question could not be answered
It seems to me that the system is essentially an arbitrage system. The bigger the discrepancy, the bigger the profit.
The most logical thing (in my opinion) is to collect statistics on drawdowns (divergence / convergence, etc.) and if a deviation from the norm is detected, close the trades. I could be wrong.
The statistics has been gathered.
You should not enter near 1.0, before entering look how much pairs diverged after the previous signal. These are some basic rules. There cannot be infinite divergenceP.S. If the conditions are met, there will not be much drawdown. Most do not take these parameters into account. It's very simple really.
The statistics have been compiled.
There can't be an infinite divergence
It can't, but the convergence may already be at a loss point.
It can't, but the convergence may already be at a loss point.
This is you describing a continuation of the divergence with a small pullback
This is you describing a continuation of the divergence with a small setback
He's got it right, the pairs will converge sooner or later, only at a point of loss
It can't, but the convergence may already be at a loss point.
If you consider this entry:
Green is the Equity Indicator, we can see that pairs have already fallen by almost $100
At this point, we also enter, the divergence is already completed, or almost completed, there will be no big loss
Entry was here, look from line to line, on the second at ~15:30 and we entered buy and sell
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Profit was held at the expense of a stable signal of continuation of the divergence