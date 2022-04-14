A topic for traders. - page 16
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Who says thechanalysis doesn't work ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7agKd6DF4Xc
What is this.......****** ???
It works, I don't argue, but there's hardly anything here that's any good. And this dog is off-topic.
Goddamn it!!! STOP TROLLING!!! You're sick of your "smart mouth" - show me the results, let me see the dough...
Don't you have anything else to do?
he likes to pussyfoot around.
Volodya, keep going.
15 pages are up, so the communication is going on.
Screenshot with chif still not posted, waiting ;)
Wren, what is the point of talking about something if one troll has ruined the entire forum, and does not intend to stop. Not the thread, the entire forum. But everyone keeps quiet. Probably happy with that.
It's getting sad around here. It used to be a solid forum.
It is difficult for me to explain everything so far in terms of the psychology of this forum. I will try to explain the important points in an accessible way in the future.
But there is always an opposing crowd against the crowd. It is inevitable.
Right, there are two crowds, but they are blind.
Standing (or walking), one up, the other down.
They are led in the right direction or waiting in the right place, pushing them apart.
And the preponderance ends up where it needs to be.
The discussion of paid signals is prohibited on the forum.
There you can freely discuss and advertise your signals without consequences from the legal actions of the moderators, as well as discuss the signals of competitors and those that are purely of a cheating nature.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/s_ats
I created a channel to discuss paid signals.
Since it is forbidden to discuss paid signals on the forum.
You can freely discuss and advertise your signals there without consequences from the legal actions of the moderators, as well as discuss competitors' signals and those that are purely of a cheating nature.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/s_ats
Where's the canal?
Where's the canal?
Write here.
Writing right here.
Maybe the website is glitchy?
At first it was hanging like this:
Then the channel appeared, and I even subscribed.
Then it was empty again for a long time, but then the information appeared.
But I can't write into it. There's no line to enter text.