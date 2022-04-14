A topic for traders. - page 195

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Alexander_K #:
Some people are just lucky.
Not for long)
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
Chess is combinatorics; you don't need a sharp mind there, but a routine of analysis. A chess player may well be a good performer, but he doesn't make decisions.

If the chess playerdoesn't make the decisions, the chess decides).

Basically the same as in the markets. The market makes the decision )))

 
secret #:
Not for long)

And especially not for long when stop-losses are not used)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

And especially not for long when stop-losses are not used))

Stops are especially sensitive for those who do not understand the market)))

 
Andrei Trukhanovich #:

well i don't consider trading and betting to be a game in principle

plus intelligence isn't a prerequisite.

How could I have missed such a clever saying?

I'm surprised. ))

I'll print it out and hang it up in front of my face)))

 
Tell me a dummy script to mark a candle by price, date and time in lua
 
Andrei Trukhanovich #:

That's the funny thing, the intelligence-profit correlation is almost zero.)

Shit, the Combinator again?

 
Sergej-x7 #:
Can you suggest a script for the kettle to mark a candle by price, date and time in lua?

Well, I have a usb coffee grinder, but to run trading scripts on a kettle! There it is, the internet of things.

 
transcendreamer #:


Hee-hee) These are my drawings. And you only have someone else's from Papa Carla)) It's obvious that you're not capable of anything more intellectual. Hee-hee))

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