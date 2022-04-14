A topic for traders. - page 107
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If a person can't open Wikipedia and google what cointegration and pair trading are, he doesn't even have the brains for my "example".
This "person" doesn't even have the brains to find threads with the word cointegration on this forum!!!
What is there to talk about with this "man" ????
Nothing works out in forex, so you need to vent your anger? Suddenly, someone has succeeded and you start insulting everyone because it's hard for you to switch from "loser mode" to "pretty boy mode".
Who has been able to make money on forex correlation?
Let's discuss. What are these numbers on D1-M5?
The bars on the chart are: TF, trend marking, pattern. These are on the corresponding TF.
Trend marking
1 - down trend. Pattern 8271 or 7171 as in the example.
5 - up trend. 4937 - reversal upwards.
3 -the trend has no clear direction.
Where do waves start and end?
The beginning of the current wave is controlled by the market. Where supply or demand is strong, there may be a start.
The others are calculated according to the algorithm.
Patterns are needed for machine detection of trend, flat, trend reversals, channel direction, etc.
Let's refresh my memory that I am trading, I have yet to be given a single link that it doesn't work, nor have I been given a link that it does work.
It's all just empty talk.
Let's take a couple of securities from one sector, well that's closer to you than forex.
Consider 2 pairs, one bought, the other sold. There may be several combinations. Very seldom there are days when there is no entry point.
Pairs allies, interval - almost 5 years, D1 chart(pairs can be seen on the screenshot)
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We are interested in the entries on the small time frame, M30 appeared to be the best one by experience.
Having the right tools to find the entry point, we can make money on it.
The reason for your negative attitude: you do not have the tools, or maybe knowledge and experience, or you have not even tried it, but use the information found on the web. There is too much information, but very little useful information.
Who has been able to make money on forex correlation?
Look at the chart of the two pairs I posted and answer: Why is it impossible to make money on it? It is impossible, not possible.
Who has been able to make money on forex correlation?
And show a separate spread chart between the two for the same period at once
Look at the chart of the two pairs I posted and answer: Why is it impossible to make money on it? It is impossible, not possible.
) It's already all these two currency pairs!
Because it's a history, and you can "earn" on history, but only in the tester.
I can show many such examples - a couple of years are beautiful, and then the widening spread kills any deposit
Vitaly and I have
OK, show both signals.