A topic for traders. - page 170
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Posts like this won't make people on this forum any stupider.
Heeheeheeheeheeheehee)))
Of course no one will make you stupider than yourself 😏
The giggling shrieks also give away about the appropriate level of lumpen culture, yep...
This peeple is really getting on his nerves. Can't settle down.
Trading is an art even in selling socks, not just in the financial markets.
You can buy stocks with all your daddy's stolen money and convince everyone of your genius. Hmmm))
Funny guys without the ability to prove their ability in trading can only smear snot on a forum and it's doubly disgusting.
Gone for a week. I`ll see what will be clever but snot on the forum.
Yes, that's right, that's exactly right! To work in the financial markets, you need to have knowledge and practice...
A proletarian without a good education and without practice can only paint terminal pictures with waves and chips, trying to convince everyone on the forum of his brilliance, can not answer people a single direct question about his own system and every time sits in a puddle and then resentfully yells ...
You can also see an acute painful frustration on the subject of social status and "capitalism"... 🙂 - the market/economy fairly puts everyone in their place, and if someone cannot even buy himself a decent suit and is photographed in an adidasque - then he alone is to blame for it.
Hysteria of this gentleman will last forever, and in a week it will be the same, then he will quietly delete his monitor, and then he will leave the forum altogether ... But the community will only benefit, because unwarranted bragging does no one any good.
There is a hypothesis that all future events are predetermined. Fatalists believe so: "he will not drown who is destined to be hanged". Information about the future is generated by some supreme mind (or god) that determines and sets the course of life not only on earth but in the whole universe. This information somehow hovers in the ether in the form of waves of an unknown nature. Individuals-prophets with super-sensitive brains have a partial access to this information. Some fragments-files of this information may get to the brain of common people and be stored there secretly (unknowingly). When a person is asleep, when brain retrieves and corrects information stored there, it can reproduce those pieces of information in form of dream.
There is also this hypothesis
There is also this hypothesis
Urgently recall Tegmark's mathematical universe hypothesis as the cutting edge of basic science (one of) which beautifully links modern advances to the legacy of the Pythagoreans, Platonists, Monists.
There is also this hypothesis
In any case, everything obeys laws in our understanding and our dimension.
Even the same mathematical laws for ten-digit numbers can obey other dimensions.
The market also obeys the laws of distribution of resources and money.
Urgently recall Tegmark's mathematical universe hypothesis as the cutting edge of basic science (one) which beautifully links modern advances to the legacy of the Pythagoreans, Platonists, Monists.
Would it be better to dig deeper and turn to the Bible ?
Wouldn't it be better to dig a little deeper and consult the Bible?
Only Enuma Elish, only hardcore! 😉
You can hide your incompetence beautifully by inserting clever phrases from time to time.)
Well, I don't know... I think you flatter yourself...