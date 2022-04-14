A topic for traders. - page 76

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Speculator #:

On that one?

4,5
On the mql forum?
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
4.5
In the mql forum?
.
 

for sale

For sale.

 
Speculator #:
.
Yeah, it was.
It's nice to read you again.
Burn!
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Yeah, you did.
It's nice to read you again.
Burn!

Thank you Ya for the friendship of nations!

 
Speculator #:

Thank you I for the friendship of peoples!

Speculator, waiting for the predictions in the forecasts.
[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

Since half a year ago, or maybe more, the theme of the forum changed from purely programming to trading, I take the liberty of opening a branch for traders.

Let's begin with this.

Where does a trader start his trade?

Probably with the opening. It doesn't matter if it's an experienced one or the first time opening.

Where to open a trade with this all-consuming market?

This is an unavoidable question for the pro and the novice. No one knows the future, but everyone hopes to predict it or foresee the future.

Let's share our opinions. And if you don't have an opinion, read and smile).

Volodya, look at the example on the waves. Look at the MAcd. Two tops and two lows form a triangle
 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

But that's not how it works at all. Each timeframe has different position holding times, hence the misunderstanding.

Right now the pattern on H4 is 7171 which means the trend is down. The wave is impulsive downwards.

And on H1, pattern 2618 is an impulsive upwardwave.A bid for a reversal.

The time to stand in the position on different timeframes H4 and H1 is completely different and we may obtain different results in the same period of time.

Oh how)

 
VVT #:

Oh, yeah?)

The phrase is correct, only you didn't get the point.)

 

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