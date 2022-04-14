A topic for traders. - page 57

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Georgiy Merts #:

What, Vitaly, are you fed up with Baskakov?

A counter question: do clowns in the circus annoy you?

That's the answer!

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

A counter question: do clowns at the circus annoy you?

That's the answer!

Ignorance. That's what matters. Teach the topik and don't know what a synthetic is. Shambles
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Yeah, it's funny.

Vovka, hang in there.

They're going to beat you soon. They don't like those who know how to make money from their losses).

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Vovka, hang in there.

They're going to beat you soon. They don't like those who know how to make money from their losses).

Got the slipper.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

My spreads (commentary), but there is also a commission

Opened another pair of synthetics - good signal appeared


Here is the equity. How to trade here? Where is the return?



 
Alexsey Minchenko #:

Here's the equity. How to trade here? Where is the return?

Use another tool for analysis, or a group of tools.

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Ignorance. That's what's important. Teach the topik and don't know what a synthetic is. Shambles

How tight you are


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

A counter question: do clowns at the circus annoy you?

There's your answer!

In the circus??? Vitaly, where should clowns be if not in the circus?

That's when the circus left, but the clowns stayed - that's where they are. Starting to get annoying.

 
Georgiy Merts #:

In a circus? Vital, where should clowns be if not in a circus?

That's when the circus leaves and the clowns stay. They get annoying.

Don't sweat it, as they say: "The mutt barks and the caravan comes."

Complete ignorance and he'll fall off on his own.

 

One pair closed, waiting for the second

Trade was 1h 10min

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

It's a topic for traders.

Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.11.12 15:58

My spreads (comment) but there is also commission

Opened another pair of synthetic - good signal appeared



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