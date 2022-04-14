A topic for traders. - page 57
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What, Vitaly, are you fed up with Baskakov?
A counter question: do clowns in the circus annoy you?
That's the answer!
A counter question: do clowns at the circus annoy you?
That's the answer!
Yeah, it's funny.
Vovka, hang in there.
They're going to beat you soon. They don't like those who know how to make money from their losses).
Vovka, hang in there.
They're going to beat you soon. They don't like those who know how to make money from their losses).
My spreads (commentary), but there is also a commission
Opened another pair of synthetics - good signal appeared
Here is the equity. How to trade here? Where is the return?
Here's the equity. How to trade here? Where is the return?
Use another tool for analysis, or a group of tools.
Ignorance. That's what's important. Teach the topik and don't know what a synthetic is. Shambles
How tight you are
A counter question: do clowns at the circus annoy you?
There's your answer!
In the circus??? Vitaly, where should clowns be if not in the circus?
That's when the circus left, but the clowns stayed - that's where they are. Starting to get annoying.
In a circus? Vital, where should clowns be if not in a circus?
That's when the circus leaves and the clowns stay. They get annoying.
Don't sweat it, as they say: "The mutt barks and the caravan comes."
Complete ignorance and he'll fall off on his own.
One pair closed, waiting for the second
Trade was 1h 10min
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
It's a topic for traders.
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.11.12 15:58
My spreads (comment) but there is also commission
Opened another pair of synthetic - good signal appeared