A topic for traders. - page 179
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Traders discussing wave theory:
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Everyone here knows how to troll.)
Not enough brains for the real thing)))
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Everybody here knows how to troll.)
You don't have the brains for the real thing, do you?)
Any theory will work in practice if it is applied correctly, for example the TP should be bigger than the SL
Theory alone may not work in the markets. Both of a wave and random nature e.g. the TP should be 3 times bigger than the SL. For this theory to work, there should be many times more profitable entries than unprofitable ones according to the theory. It is the same as bugs should not fly from a scientific point of view, but they do.
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At the same time I will answer why the signal does not give huge percentages.
It is not necessary in terms of getting profit from subscribers. I've already explained it many times. It is necessary, just to be, at the request and even the demand of our esteemed forum members. They like to watch. Let them watch. They are warmed by the hope of a plum).
If I begin to show high profitability, someone may foolishly sign up and I will impose obligation to maintain the signal. I do not want to be dependent and obliged.
You can make 1% profit in 15 minutes without much effort. 20 days a month and it will be enough for small expenses. Why should I be tied to subscribers? I am a free independent person.
I am not a slave to money.
I need enough money to live on with a little reserve. I will not live for 200-1000 years).
1% profit can be made in 15 minutes without much work. 20 days a month and there will be enough for small expenses. Why should I be tied to subscribers? I'm a free independent man.
Oh, yeah... There are so many traders like that... Where's Tarabanov, who has a daughter competing with Buffett in terms of profits...
1% profit in 15 minutes is even without reinvestment 4% per hour, 100% per day...
Storytellers...
Oh, yeah... There's a lot of traders like that around here... Where is Tarabanov who has a daughter competing with Buffett in terms of profits...
1% profit in 15 minutes is even without reinvestment 4% per hour, 100% per day...
Storytellers...
Why so much money? What do you do with it?
I take pleasure in beating the market. Or rather over the greedy crowd in the market. You might not understand it if you're not winning. The money goes into the background. There is only incentive to improve your skills. I see that you also have a great desire and persistence to achieve the goal to beat the market. You have your way, I have mine.
Every now and then I try to build a robot, but it is not perfect. But a robot is a machine, and manual trading is adrenaline.
Oh, yeah... There's a lot of traders like that around here... Where is Tarabanov who has a daughter competing with Buffett in terms of profits...
1% profit in 15 minutes is even without reinvestment 4% per hour, 100% per day...
Storytellers...
Theory alone may not work in the markets. Both of a wave and random nature e.g. the TP should be 3 times bigger than the SL. For this theory to work, there should be many times more profitable entries than unprofitable ones according to the theory. It is the same as from a scientific point of view: bugs must not fly, but they do.
The main thing is that the total profit should be greater than the total loss. The main thing is that the profit should be bigger or smaller. You can trade ten small profits and be in the plus in relation to one big loss, or you can go in the plus with one big profit and several small losses.
It's not necessary in terms of making profit from subscribers. Already explained many times. It is needed just to be, at the request and even demand of our esteemed forum members. They like to watch. Let them watch. Warming hope for a plum).
So how do I sell an expensive indicator with a signal that works without decent profit? It turns out that either I have no desire to sell it (then why even put it in the market, especially for a lot of money), or it is about nothing and is clearly not worth the money asked.
If I start showing high profitability, someone may foolishly subscribe to it, and I will have to maintain the signal. I don't want to be dependent and obliged.
Set the cost of the signal high and the subscription becomes unprofitable.
Why so much money? What do you do with it?
If you don't need the money yourself, there are many people who could be saved by this money - many need expensive operations, you could even build a school in a village, hire teachers and give village children a good education and a chance to have a good life.
I take pleasure in winning over the market. Or rather over the greedy crowd in the market.
If your profit is less than that of the "greedy crowd," the "greedy crowd" beats you.
Uladzimir Izerski #:
I'm not a slave to money.
That's commendable. But money is a catalyst for life.
I need enough money to live with a little reserve. I will not live 200-1000 years).
You are a pessimist, sir!
Your indicator (EA)/idea is interesting, at least it may be for me, but it's too damn expensive, especially for limited use (activations) and doubtful profitable use - you can sell for cheap to get more sales and have more Profit than selling for dear with low sales.
Good luck to you in the fight against "greedy traders", but so far this competition is seen in the desire to sell to "greedy traders" for dearly something that may not help them.
1% is a fairy tale, but -77% is reality. I can't figure out what zero you've been dangling around for five years.
The clown morons can't understand it.