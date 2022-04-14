A topic for traders. - page 40
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Suppose the best teacher in the world forteaching financial markets comes along.
Everyone is taught the method. Everyone makes billions.
The last sentence needs a fix: "The method has stopped working, no one is making any money with it."
Why shout and capslote like that? It's harder to read.)
IT'S TIME TO FIND A MENTOR. A MENTOR WON'T FIND HIMSELF FIND HIM, FIND HIM AGAIN. WHY DO I NEED SELF-TRAINING? I DO NOT HAVE TIME TO DO IT, IT IS BETTER TO FIND A MENTOR AGAIN. I FIND A MENTOR 3 TIMES A MONTH, EACH TIME IT TAKES ME 20 HOURS TO FIND A MENTOR. I LIVE AN ACTIVE AND FULFILLING LIFE AND I AM SUCCESSFUL, SO I LOOK AT THE TERMINAL ALL DAY AND THEN I LOOK FOR A MENTOR. I DON'T NEED SELF-TRAINING, I LIVE AN ACTIVE AND FULFILLING LIFE. I'M SUCCESSFUL, SO I LOOK AT THE TERMINAL ALL DAY LONG AND THEN I LOOK FOR A MENTOR. STUPID SELFIES ARE OBSESSED WITH PRIVATE RESEARCH, WHILE I AM A FREE PERSON WHO STUDIES WITH A MENTOR FOR A RIDICULOUS FEW THOUSAND QUID BECAUSE HE SHOWED ME A SCREENSHOT OF HIS ACCOUNTS WITHOUT MONITORING, BALANCE GRAPH WITHOUT EQUITY AND THAT IMMEDIATELY SHOWS AN HONEST MAN. INDICATORS WITHOUT SOURCES, VAGUE EXPLANATIONS, SCREENSHOTS OF CHARTS FROM 2004 TOOK MONEY IN MANAGEMENT, BUT ONLY BECAUSE OF BUGS ON THE BROKER'S SERVER AND BLOCKED ME ON SKYPE. I DO NOT NEED SELF-STUDY. I HAVE NOT LOOKED FOR A MENTOR FOR A MONTH. WITH A MENTOR EVERYTHING IS SIMPLE AND CLEAR THE SYSTEM DOES NOT WORK OBVIOUSLY YOU NEED TO FIND ANOTHER MENTOR AND PAY MORE MONEY FOR MENTORING
There are ALWAYS options!
You can spend another 10-20 years "learning the market by TUCHING"... And that's your choice!
You can count on the good fortune of SEARCHING for a mentor... And that is YOUR decision too!..!
You can pass your Mistakes on to other people... And that is also your decision!
Yes.
I've seen 1000's of random plus trades in some vendors' signals. And not a single minus. All random.) That's lucky. Look at that.
Nothing surprising either - if you trade with big stop and small take 😁 or no stops at all 😊
The profit/loss ratio will roughly correspond to the target/risk ratio, everyone has known this for a long time.
For the time being such a toxic way of trading can 'work'...
You should always use your head to analyse possible OPTIONS...
😏
😏
Nothing surprising either - if you trade with a big stop and a small take 😁 or no stops at all 😊
The profit/loss ratio will roughly correspond to the target/risk ratio, everyone has known this for a long time.
For the time being such a toxic way of trading can 'work'...
So why then does everyone do the opposite and lose in a couple of hours?
---
Interesting to hear, whatis such a non-toxicway of trading?
An intelligent answer would be helpful.
There are ALWAYS options!
You can spend another 10-20 years "studying the market by TUCHING"... And that is your choice!
You can count on your luck to find a Teacher... And that is YOUR decision too...!
You can pass your Mistakes on to other people... And that is also your decision!
The market is just not the place to find someone who knows and knows how to do it and is willing to teach.
Have you ACTUALLY looked for a Guru...? Or are these general considerations on general issues...?
You understand... If there is a PURPOSE, there is always a SOLUTION to achieve that goal... if it is not just idle talk...
According to prominent Western teachers, only 1-3 people out of 50 students are successful in the markets.
And these are the well-trained ones.