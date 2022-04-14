A topic for traders. - page 174
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If it itches, scratch it, don't suffer.
And you blame others for being inadequate.)
All right, go ahead, I won't bother you any more.
Something of a bad market for a trader who does all the actions by hand (and does not use any upgrades for trading, although he has read about them and even understands why they are needed...).
By the time you enter a bid, the price has already jumped...
Here is almost a month of trading on the exchange, there is a small surplus, only futures.
For me it's already an achievement not to lose 1 month 😁:
Commission is big, half of the profit already) At this rate the commission will be more than the portfolio...
Right JRandomTrader#22 But the loss, by the way, will also be bigger, on average)
I'm grateful to many people here and not only here for the experience, and transcendreamer especially - I'm almost crazy ;)
Although, it's never too late to dump and go nuts, especially if you sit and poke the buttons for 8-10 hours ... and even "somewhere" zaplyatsya).
In short, a lot of things to work on... And it's not a fact that the result in trading will be positive in the end 😕
Something of a bad market for a trader who does all the actions by hand (and does not use any upgrades for trading, although he has read about them and even understands why they are needed...).
By the time you enter a bid, the price has already jumped...
Here is almost a month of trading on the exchange, there is a small surplus, only futures.
For me it's already an achievement not to lose 1 month 😁:
Commission is big, half of the profit already) At this rate the commission will be more than the portfolio...
Right JRandomTrader#22 But the loss, by the way, will also be bigger, on average)
I'm grateful to many people here and not only here for the experience, and transcendreamer especially - almost lost his mind ;)
Although, it's never too late to dump and go crazy, especially if you sit and poke the buttons for 8-10 hours ... and even "somewhere" zaplyatsya).
In short, a lot of things to work on... And it's not a fact that the result in trading will be positive in the end 😕
Forex is the safest
Great control in the signal ;) And Equity current is 3.5 times less than profit and positions are all closed... 👍
Great control in the signal ;) And Equity current is 3.5 times less than profit and positions are all closed... 👍
Equity less than what?
The funds in operation are less than the profits made... This is good - the money is withdrawn from the account and all profits will not be "flushed down the drain" if things go wrong (large gaps and other hell is not taken into account).
Great control in the signal ;) And Equity current is 3.5 times less than profit and positions are all closed... 👍
The right decision, keep the equi low...otherwise when the equi is many times the balance DC employees start to suffer, and the server is sending out the fouls :-)
Wave theory doesn't work
There are waves all around us and the theory doesn't work, a paradox.
There are waves all around us and the theory doesn't work, a paradox.
There is no paradox. Waves are all around us, but the theory doesn't describe them well.