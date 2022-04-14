A topic for traders. - page 59
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You still have a lot to learn about trading and a lot of rake ahead of you, not me at all.
Those who haven't delved into wave theory have a hard time understanding what we're talking about.
The waves in one TF can be seen in different ways, but they all are in a single chain, like a rope woven from many threads.
Maybe I do not know everything about waves, no problem, but even what I know is enough for my needs.
Can't you see that the signal is not for subscription? It's poison to the wounds of detractors).
I don't need to show 1000% profit, it's enough to drip on the wounds of dreamers)))
The synthetic goes for about zero +/- 100 ounces, almost a year). That's how synthetic should be.
And by the way, the system is very long drawn from the commodity market, I used to trade it in 2011.
Later it underwent some changes. I tried it on Stocks and Commodities(USA), but nothing good came out of it because of different pair movements - someone goes up, and someone goes bankrupt, you can catch a huge loss if you do not immediately compose a portfolio with at least 4 securities, but to make it you have to follow companies reports and other factors, and there are plenty of them.
The same situation in the commodity market, something was flooded by rain, and something grew perfectly in the sun - again, divergence with unknown end, although for several years everything was in sync.
Forex performed the best, the movements are almost synchronous, there are no big losses, but no big profits either, the system is going smoothly. Of course, there were cases when pairs were hanging for 2-3 weeks, but this was due to force majeure, which can sometimes be avoided with careful analysis at the opening. I do so very rarely, mostly: there is a signal - opened.
P.S. Any no-stop TS should not give big profits, otherwise it will inevitably give a big loss - it is a casino.
When one deal makes +30% to the deposit, there immediately appears a puppy delight, but not for long, because the next time will be minus the entire deposit.
And by the way, the system is very long drawn from the commodities market, I used to trade it in 2011.
Later it underwent some changes. I tried it on stock and commodities(USA), but nothing good came out because of pairs going in different directions - someone is growing and someone goes bankrupt, you can catch a huge loss if you do not immediately compile a portfolio with at least 4 securities, but to compile it you need to follow the companies' reports and other factors, and there are plenty of them.
The same situation in the commodity market, something was flooded by rain, and something grew perfectly in the sun - again, divergence with unknown end, although for several years everything was in sync.
Forex performed the best, the movements are almost synchronous, there are no big losses, but no big profits either, the system is going smoothly. Of course, there were cases when pairs were hanging for 2-3 weeks, but this was due to force majeure, which can sometimes be avoided with careful analysis at the opening. I do so very rarely, mostly: there is a signal - opened.
P.S. Any no-stop TS should not give big profits, otherwise it will inevitably give a big loss - it is a casino.
When one deal makes +30% to the deposit, there immediately appears a puppy delight, but not for long, because the next time will be minus the entire deposit.
At least here it's frank.
The easiest market is the stock market. You buy and hold.
The most complicated is the forex market. You have to sit like a crow on a bitch and be afraid of everything.
That's how it turned out...
Well, at least here it's straightforward.
The easiest market is the stock market. Buy and hold.
The hardest market is forex. You have to sit like a crow on a bitch and be afraid of everything.
You forgot how it fell, and not so long ago and not for the first time. Where to hold it at that rate.
Moreover, "buy and hold" - this is investing, and investing requires large capital, which is exactly what one of the successful funds (Buffett) does.
Our destiny is to speculate, not to "hold".
Well, at least here it's straightforward.
The easiest market is the stock market. Buy and hold.
The hardest market is forex. You have to sit like a crow on a bitch and be afraid of everything.
In the stock market, you have to invest and attract in yours. In the Forex market, you already have a system.
Izersky, do you even know what stocks are bought for and in what country many people buy them, invest in their country and companies
and as it's just now starting in russia through apps
Well, at least here it's straightforward.
The easiest market is the stock market. Buy and hold.
The hardest market is forex. You have to sit like a crow on a bitch and be afraid of everything.
Volodya, open a trade on AUDCHF(buy)/NZDJPY(sell) right now.
You may open on a real account, the one being monitored, the minimum lot is 0.01.
Observe the next week, how the result will change.
P.S. Although, no, open on Monday morning to avoid unnecessary swap
on the stock market it is advisable to invest and attract in your own, on forex, you already have a system.
Isersky do you understand at all what stocks are bought for, and in which country many people buy them, invest in their country and companies
and how it's just now starting in the rf through apps.
This is already a question of investors' patriotism. I am not interested in stocks. There is no adrenaline from them).
Volodya, open right now trades on AUDCHF(buy)/NZDJPY(sell)
You can open it on a real account, the one being monitored, the smallest lot is 0.01.
Observe the next week, how the result will change.
P.S. No, you should do it on Monday morning to avoid swap.
AUD and NZD are not tracked, even removed from the list of pairs with these currencies.
And what actually can be gained from such a combination?
AUD and NZD are not tracked, even removed from the list of pairs with these currencies.
What do you actually get out of such a combination?
A small loss and a small profit, but it is safe and you can sleep well, while investing a minimum of effort to make a profit.This is the simplest and most reliable forex trading system