A topic for traders. - page 112
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Found the nearest post, but it's not the only one
Also, there are several input and output systems, little described here for specific pairs
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Here's more.
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And that's not all, there's more somewhere.
I know how to automate the system - you need if price touches the upper line of Bollinger Bands and Standard Deviation is large - sell, and vice versa for the reverse trade. This I have described as a signal to sell - but it is also a signal to CLOSE to buy. Stops are an exit for one trade and at the same time an entry for the opposite trade. That's the system automated!
Here is the Bollinger Bands channel.
You can clearly see that there is very often no bounce from the channel, but a continuation of the move.
But you can try
Here is the Bollinger Bands channel.
You can clearly see that there is very often no bounce from the channel, but a continuation of the move.
But you may try
The Engle-Granger test should be done for all pairs and the results posted?
SanSanych has spent a couple of years on this - read his posts
That's understandable. And I have 21 cross ;)
I made another indicator, I wanted it as a confirmation indicator for my main system, but it is for my other system, I am testing it now. what scares me is that it has a very simple formula for calculations
I built another indicator, I wanted it as a confirmatory one for my main system, but it turned out to be for my other system, I'm testing it now. what scares me is that it has a trivially simple formula for calculating
Switzerland's national currency is closely linked to the value of gold. As goldrises, so does the Swiss franc. A rise in the value of the Swiss franc through the USD/CHF pair reduces the value of the US dollar on the other currencies.
Asimilar connection is made with the Australian dollar: growth of goldleads to growth of the Australian dollarin all currencies including the US dollar (as Australia is a large producer of the metal). Correspondingly, the decline in the price of the US dollar through the AUD/USD pairis transmitted to other dollar currency pairs.
It is a good option for this earning technique.
Switzerland's national currency is closely linked to the value of gold. As goldrises, so does the Swiss franc. A rise in the value of the Swiss franc through the USD/CHF pair reduces the value of the US dollar on the other currencies.
Asimilar connection is made with the Australian dollar: growth of goldleads to growth of the Australian dollarin all currencies including the US dollar (as Australia is a large producer of the metal). Correspondingly, the decline in the price of the US dollar through the AUD/USD pairis transmitted to other dollar currency pairs.
It is a good option for this earning technique.
Where do waves start and end?
The beginning of the current wave is driven by the market. Where supply or demand is strong, there can be a start.
And how to FULLY identify where one wave begins and where another wave begins in wave analysis? In my opinion, this is impossible
I don't know how Vladimir detects his waves, but there is an event that unambiguously defines a new wave - it is an improvement in the extremum of the previous wave. At this point, it becomes clear that there is now another wave. Until that moment, any price movement is not a new wave, but an effort.