A topic for traders. - page 112

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Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Found the nearest post, but it's not the only one

Also, there are several input and output systems, little described here for specific pairs

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Here's more.

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And that's not all, there's more somewhere.

I know how to automate the system - you need if price touches the top line of Bollinger Bands and Standard Deviation is high - to sell, and vice versa for a reverse trade. This I have described as a signal to sell - but it is also a signal to CLOSE to buy. Stops are an exit for one trade and at the same time an entry for the opposite trade. That's the system automated!
 
osmo1709 #:
I know how to automate the system - you need if price touches the upper line of Bollinger Bands and Standard Deviation is large - sell, and vice versa for the reverse trade. This I have described as a signal to sell - but it is also a signal to CLOSE to buy. Stops are an exit for one trade and at the same time an entry for the opposite trade. That's the system automated!

Here is the Bollinger Bands channel.

You can clearly see that there is very often no bounce from the channel, but a continuation of the move.

But you can try

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Here is the Bollinger Bands channel.

You can clearly see that there is very often no bounce from the channel, but a continuation of the move.

But you may try

No, Bollinger Bands on 2 correlated pairs, on the first on the minute chart - touches the upper BB line - sell, the lower BB line on the second - buy. My point is different. That is, we simply sell on one pair that got high and buy on the one that got low. Then when the situation changes in a mirror image, we close all and make the opposite trades

If you trade on only 1 pair you lose volatility, better on 2 in my opinion
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

The Engle-Granger test should be done for all pairs and the results posted?

SanSanych has spent a couple of years on this - read his posts

And who remembers if SanSanich also calculated the "hospital average"?)
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
That's understandable. And I have 21 cross ;)

I made another indicator, I wanted it as a confirmation indicator for my main system, but it is for my other system, I am testing it now. what scares me is that it has a very simple formula for calculations

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

I built another indicator, I wanted it as a confirmatory one for my main system, but it turned out to be for my other system, I'm testing it now. what scares me is that it has a trivially simple formula for calculating

To automate your system, you need to enter 2 trades on 2 pairs - on the 1st one you SELL when the price touches the upper Bollinger line, on the 2nd one you BUY when it touches the lower line. And use Standard Deviation indicator to enter only at strong movements, not at flat. On the MINUTE chart - 💯 there will be signals. This is the correlation in the current momentum.
i want to trade crossover and its components - it will give a DIFFERENT RESULT
 

Switzerland's national currency is closely linked to the value of gold. As goldrises, so does the Swiss franc. A rise in the value of the Swiss franc through the USD/CHF pair reduces the value of the US dollar on the other currencies.
Asimilar connection is made with the Australian dollar: growth of goldleads to growth of the Australian dollarin all currencies including the US dollar (as Australia is a large producer of the metal). Correspondingly, the decline in the price of the US dollar through the AUD/USD pairis transmitted to other dollar currency pairs.

It is a good option for this earning technique.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Switzerland's national currency is closely linked to the value of gold. As goldrises, so does the Swiss franc. A rise in the value of the Swiss franc through the USD/CHF pair reduces the value of the US dollar on the other currencies.
Asimilar connection is made with the Australian dollar: growth of goldleads to growth of the Australian dollarin all currencies including the US dollar (as Australia is a large producer of the metal). Correspondingly, the decline in the price of the US dollar through the AUD/USD pairis transmitted to other dollar currency pairs.

It is a good option for this earning technique.

But how to accurately determine where one wave begins and another one in the wave analysis? In my opinion this is impossible
 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Where do waves start and end?

The beginning of the current wave is driven by the market. Where supply or demand is strong, there can be a start.


Or it may not. And how do you determine where the strong demand or supply is?
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osmo1709 #:
And how to FULLY identify where one wave begins and where another wave begins in wave analysis? In my opinion, this is impossible

I don't know how Vladimir detects his waves, but there is an event that unambiguously defines a new wave - it is an improvement in the extremum of the previous wave. At this point, it becomes clear that there is now another wave. Until that moment, any price movement is not a new wave, but an effort.

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