A topic for traders. - page 71

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
Here's my channel, the most normal one. MA High and MA Low
Have you tried writing a bot on it?
[Deleted]  
pribludilsa #:
Have you tried writing a bot on it?
Not yet, too many conditions, his head will boil over
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Not yet, too many conditions, his head will boil over
That's what it's written for.
 

Monday has come and brought me to the computer,

A cold mind, a keen eye staring into the monitor...

 
Who, the waves, stopped you,

Who hasshackled your mighty run,
The current has turned you rebellious?
That's the wave prophet-fucker!

 
Speculator #:

Monday has come and brought me to the computer,

Cold mind, sharp eye looking at the monitor...

and what does he see there but a rollover ?

macdue ? and she's a fake on the date line. That's not very good.

 

I dreamt of Eliot and said this genius,

you count backwards and you won't be a villain.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

and what does he see there other than a rollover ?

macdu ? and she's a fake on the date line. That's not good.

Doesn't see anything yet !

Observing so to speak...

 

Waves in the markets throw up prices,

There are people who understand them.

And there are dudes who look at the screen,

and instead of waves they see fog.

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Waves in the markets throw up prices,

There are people who understand them.

And there are dudes who look at the screen,

and instead of waves they see fog.

On the euro, is it Correcca or a change of direction now?
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