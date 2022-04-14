A topic for traders. - page 83
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Yes, that's right, it's a monstrous indescribable degradation...
Waves, Fibo, and now numerology... they've gone completely off the rails... I'm not even surprised...
The only good news is that such traders will be recycled by the market...
The market lives by people. Without such traders there will be no new capital, and therefore the market will die.
Why would a chimpanzee want to explain that I'm human?
Yes, that's right, it's a monstrous indescribable degradation...
Waves, Fibo, and now numerology... they've gone completely off the rails... I'm not even surprised...
The only good news is that such traders will be recycled by the market...
The only good thing is that such traders will be recycled by the market... The Forex market was invented by clever and cunning people for traders to bring more money to the market, and the more the better. But if you do not know what to do with it, you cannot do it alone... If you do not know what to do with it, then you cannot do it alone...)
P.s.
P.P. And the word "trader" was invented by me in order to calm down lip-schleps back in early 2000s on alpari forum) That's it)))
Yes, that's right, it's a monstrous indescribable degradation...
Waves, Fibo, and now numerology... they've gone completely off the rails... I'm not even surprised...
The only good news is that such traders will be recycled by the market...
This is good!
The more such traders there are, the better and more accurate the market is, and the more stable the profits.
The Forex market was invented by smart and cunning people to bring more money to the market and the more the better. The best traders are capitalists who have the most money and nowhere to spend it).
P.s.
And the word "tradun" was invented by me in order to calm down lip-schleps back in early 2000s on the alpari forum) That's it)))
How do you judge the adequacy of an argument? Example: I come to a religious sect, I want to understand things that are not in the circle of my understanding, I want to understand how to live properly on a spaceship - Earth. I am met by a local Padre and said that I had come to the right place. I begin to communicate with local sectarians and study their classic (divine) literature. In the process of studying it you realize that their literature does not clearly describe the universe and many of life's processes and why I need an appendix))). There are people who stay in the cult and for the rest of their lives believe in the "truth" imposed by the local Padre. Well we are not idiots are we? We go into Padre's personal library and find nothing but a collection of porn magazines. What a twist!
Going into the profiles of the local merchants, it's easy to see the hoo-ee-hoo. Some sell religious indicators for big bucks, others give away free matimatic stuff that can help you build your own infrastructure and study the market, algorithms. Assessing the adequacy of your opponent is very difficult if your notions are weak.
The hardest thing in the world is to think with your own head.
(Handsome) you're a good example)))
There are more critics on this forum than sober-minded people. Not critics, but critics, which includes your personality)
So close something tends to zero.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page82#comment_25914339
There are more critics on this forum than sober-minded people. Not critics, but critics, which includes your personality)
So close something tends to zero.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page82#comment_25914339
Early