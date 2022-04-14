A topic for traders. - page 51

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
Cool wave analysis

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[Deleted]  
Speculator #:

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It was 113.73 in the evening, on your waves.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
It was 113.73 in the evening, according to your waves

But if the situation changes and the wave has to change. And also 113.73 in the Force!

 
Speculator #:

But if the situation changes and the wave has to change. And also 113.73 in the Force!

Vova wrote that the wave does not change, so you can make money on them.

Is he lying to us?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Vova wrote that the wave doesn't change, so you can make money on them.

Is he lying to us?

No, he's right. The wave doesn't change, it stretches!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Vova wrote that the wave doesn't change, so you can make money on them.

Is he lying to us?

More accurately, it is possible to take the continuation of the wave as the end of it.

 
Speculator #:

No, he's right. The wave doesn't change, it stretches!

Okay, they changed the term, but the point is the same. Thank you for your answer.

 
The wave stretches - the deposit is compressed, the wave compresses - the deposit is also compressed. After compression of a sufficiently large number of deposits to a near-zero value, the wave-practitioner is stretched into a wave-guru. The dialectical laws of negation of negation and transition of quantity to quality are evident.
 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:
The wave stretches - the deposit is compressed, the wave compresses - the deposit is also compressed. After compression of a sufficiently large number of deposits into near-zero value, the wave-practitioner is stretched into a wave-guru. The dialectical laws of negation of negation and transition of quantity into quality are evident.

Give it all to you on a platter!!!

 
Speculator #:

Give it all to you on a platter!!!

Nah, it's better to put the money in the account)))

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