A topic for traders. - page 51
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Cool wave analysis
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It was 113.73 in the evening, according to your waves
But if the situation changes and the wave has to change. And also 113.73 in the Force!
But if the situation changes and the wave has to change. And also 113.73 in the Force!
Vova wrote that the wave does not change, so you can make money on them.
Is he lying to us?
Vova wrote that the wave doesn't change, so you can make money on them.
Is he lying to us?
No, he's right. The wave doesn't change, it stretches!
Vova wrote that the wave doesn't change, so you can make money on them.
Is he lying to us?
More accurately, it is possible to take the continuation of the wave as the end of it.
No, he's right. The wave doesn't change, it stretches!
Okay, they changed the term, but the point is the same. Thank you for your answer.
The wave stretches - the deposit is compressed, the wave compresses - the deposit is also compressed. After compression of a sufficiently large number of deposits into near-zero value, the wave-practitioner is stretched into a wave-guru. The dialectical laws of negation of negation and transition of quantity into quality are evident.
Give it all to you on a platter!!!
Give it all to you on a platter!!!
Nah, it's better to put the money in the account)))