A topic for traders. - page 113
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't know how Vladimir detects his waves, but there is an event that unambiguously defines a new wave - it is an improvement in the extremum of the previous wave. At this point, it becomes clear that there is now another wave. Until that moment, any price movement is not a new wave, but an effort.
Correction)))
Correction)))
Exactly!
I don't know how Vladimir detects his waves, but there is an event that unambiguously defines a new wave - it is an improvement in the extremum of the previous wave. At this point, it becomes clear that there is now another wave. Up to this point, any price movement is not a new wave, but an effort.
The actual "event" or a very strong level will mark the top of the wave.
It is easier with historical waves. They are easily calculated on history.
The current wave is less predictable. It is subject to the fact of the moment. The event or supply and demand on the market.
At the same time, it is possible to calculate the order accumulations. But it is difficult to draw a concrete conclusion without the real volume.
In any case, we are playing with the market probability. The probability of correct entries can be increased in many ways.
The actual "event" or a very strong level will mark the top of the wave.
Um, I can't say for sure when there will be a reversal, but whether there is a new wave or not is clear.
The actual 'event' or very strong level will mark the top of the wave.
Historical waves are easier to deal with. They are easily calculated on history.
The current wave is less predictable. It is subject to the fact of the moment. The event or supply and demand on the market.
At the same time, it is possible to calculate the order accumulations. But it is difficult to draw a concrete conclusion without the real volume.
In any case, we are playing with the market probability. The probability of correct entries can be increased in many ways.
Um, I can't say for sure when there will be a reversal, but whether there is a new wave now or not, the answer is unequivocal.
The conclusion is not correct. You have to know which wave you are in.
The last number in the pattern is the current wave.
The instrument is EURUSD.
The conclusion is wrong. You have to know which wave you are in.
The last number in the pattern is the current wave.
The instrument is EURUSD.
What are these numbers?
These are the pattern numbers from the waves. This is my pattern marking.
A kind of numerical code for market conditions.
These are the pattern numbers from the waves. This is my pattern marking.
A kind of numerical code of market conditions.
But in my opinion, it is very difficult to find the beginning of a wave and its end. The market is chaotic, there are many chaotic movements and it is impossible to distinguish between waves, their start and end. Do you have any profit? Show me some screenshots that confirm that you are able to trade on this system. Or a statment.
What do you mean"by this system"?
A wave system is an auxiliary element in a trading system.
You do not have to enter on the top and find the end of the wave to exit.
You can enter the market on the right wave and not lose on the market.
Here is an example of micro entries. I have been polishing my short term trading. I have taken account with 10$ as a gift for my birthday. They are marked as a credit.
As you know, to keep afloat an account with ten dollars is not an easy task. Especially when the number of deals is more than 180.
All the trades are closed. 123.9% in less than one month. Make your own conclusions, whether waves help or not.
P.s.
This is not a cent account. This is not a real account.
You may calculate how many percents on the average you can do in a day. There are enough trades for statistics.