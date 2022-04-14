A topic for traders. - page 20

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Алексей Тарабанов #:

Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.

She has been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the stock exchange.


Nah, she's working at a five-store cashier near my house.
 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.

She's been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the Exchange.


No place for a woman behind the wheel. Looks something like this:

But nowadays men are crazy, and they're even happy when a woman drives and they're in a woman's seat, and they don't consider it shameful to live off a woman... And then they cry that "there are no normal women left"... Although they themselves have turned women into something else...

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.

She's been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the stock exchange.


Used cars aren't hard to buy these days.

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Well, not a topic for traders?

No, it's not. My daughter's ugly. You? Here's a theme: I exit a trade very early. As soon as I see a profit, I close. I tried tying my hands to the radiator with duct tape after opening a trade... Doesn't work. When I see a profit, I run up with the battery and close. I don't know what to do.

[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.

She has been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the stock exchange.


Only an absolute cosmonaut would publish such a thing.
 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

It's not hard to buy a second-hand car these days.

She got a company car about three years ago, she sold hers. Well, now she uses rental cars.

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Only an absolute cosmonaut would publish such a thing

What did your parents make of you?

 
Valerii Kubrakov #:

No, not the subject... The daughter is ugly... In you? Here's the subject: I get out of the deal very early. As soon as I see a profit, I close. I tried tying my hands to the radiator with duct tape after I open a trade... Doesn't work. When I see a profit, I run up with the battery and close. I don't know what to do.

She may be ugly, but she makes a million a month. And you, sir?

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Алексей Тарабанов #:

She may be ugly, but she makes a million a month. What about you, sir?

Proof?
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Proof?

Proof of what?

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