A topic for traders. - page 20
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Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.
She has been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the stock exchange.
Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.
She's been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the Exchange.
No place for a woman behind the wheel. Looks something like this:
But nowadays men are crazy, and they're even happy when a woman drives and they're in a woman's seat, and they don't consider it shameful to live off a woman... And then they cry that "there are no normal women left"... Although they themselves have turned women into something else...
Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.
She's been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the stock exchange.
Used cars aren't hard to buy these days.
Well, not a topic for traders?
No, it's not. My daughter's ugly. You? Here's a theme: I exit a trade very early. As soon as I see a profit, I close. I tried tying my hands to the radiator with duct tape after opening a trade... Doesn't work. When I see a profit, I run up with the battery and close. I don't know what to do.
Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.
She has been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the stock exchange.
It's not hard to buy a second-hand car these days.
She got a company car about three years ago, she sold hers. Well, now she uses rental cars.
Only an absolute cosmonaut would publish such a thing
What did your parents make of you?
No, not the subject... The daughter is ugly... In you? Here's the subject: I get out of the deal very early. As soon as I see a profit, I close. I tried tying my hands to the radiator with duct tape after I open a trade... Doesn't work. When I see a profit, I run up with the battery and close. I don't know what to do.
She may be ugly, but she makes a million a month. And you, sir?
She may be ugly, but she makes a million a month. What about you, sir?
Proof?
Proof of what?