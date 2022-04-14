A topic for traders. - page 246

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Renat Akhtyamov #:

Fore is better.

it should work just for starters.

I agree with the fact that the exchange may not have plugins, I don't know.

If there aren't any, it's just that, nothing more.

Well here it is certainly debatable. But last year I earned on MSFT and at the end of the year I understood that I should have made only 3 transactions and the income would have been bigger.

In forex more in 90% is about leverage and at the moments of earnings everyone is very quiet that ask.... them at the same rate because of the same leverage.

10% is a low commission compared to stocks.

The essence as correctly written above - the same bars, but the bars are predictable and less predictable - it is better to choose predictable )))

As an example, the RSI indicator is useless in my opinion, I was shocked when I saw that V (visa) trades by it like a textbook (I saw such a picture a few years ago).

As if it is better to make stable earnings in stocks, and to play part of the income in forex )))

 
Михаил Шерстнёв #:

Well, that's debatable of course. I was earning all last year on MSFT and at the end of the year I realized that I should have made only 3 trades and the income would have been higher.

In forex it is more in 90% leverage and at the moments of earning everyone is very silent about what to ask.... them at the same rate because of the same leverage.

10% is a low commission compared to stocks.

The essence as correctly written above - the same bars, but the bars are predictable and less predictable - it is better to choose predictable )))

As an example, the RSI indicator is useless in my opinion, I was shocked when I saw that V (visa) trades by it like a textbook (I saw such a picture a few years ago).

As if it is better to earn steadily on stocks, and to play part of income on forex ))))

I have a different approach - to earn on FORTS, and to conserve profits in divident shares.

 
JRandomTrader #:

I have a different approach - make money on FORTS and save the profits in dividend stocks.

Very sensible.

I have three projects myself: Long-Term, Mid-Term and Intraday.

I have a good long term strategy.

As probably unnecessary advice - try crypto futures - the returns can be orders of magnitude greater )))))))))

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

use stop-loss as part of the algorithm ? close with a trailing stop ?

wait for the guests.

I'd like to see some justification on this topic.

 
Михаил Шерстнёв #:

Very sensible.

I have three projects myself: Long Term, Medium Term and Intraday.

So far, the Long Term wins.

Probably needless advice - try crypto futures, the payoff may be orders of magnitude higher )))))))))

As long as the range is working properly, my lava is flying up, I want to write on MT5:

30 limits each top and bottom - grid spacing is about average range on M 15 in 6 hours:

29%:


 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

While the range is working properly, the lava is flying up, I want to write on MT5:

30 limits on top and bottom - grid spacing is about average range on M 15 in 6 hours:

29%:


I have a preparation so far ))))))

 
Михаил Шерстнёв #:

I'm still preparing ))))))

A profitable strategy that makes 18,000 trades in a month in the tester can suddenly turn into a loser in the real world.

 
PapaYozh #:

A profitable strategy that makes 18,000 trades per month in the tester can suddenly turn into a loser in the real world.

That's for forex, ironically ;)
 
PapaYozh #:

A profitable strategy that makes 18,000 trades a month in the tester can suddenly turn into a loser in the real world.

In 95% of cases this is the case, unfortunately. In 4 years I have tried everything. I came to the conclusion - the easier, the better result = MACD rules)))

 
Михаил Шерстнёв #:

Concluded - the simpler, the better the result

The strategy should be as simple as a flush tank, and the EA implementing it should be as reliable as a Kalashnikov.
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