A topic for traders. - page 246
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Fore is better.
it should work just for starters.
I agree with the fact that the exchange may not have plugins, I don't know.
If there aren't any, it's just that, nothing more.
Well here it is certainly debatable. But last year I earned on MSFT and at the end of the year I understood that I should have made only 3 transactions and the income would have been bigger.
In forex more in 90% is about leverage and at the moments of earnings everyone is very quiet that ask.... them at the same rate because of the same leverage.
10% is a low commission compared to stocks.
The essence as correctly written above - the same bars, but the bars are predictable and less predictable - it is better to choose predictable )))
As an example, the RSI indicator is useless in my opinion, I was shocked when I saw that V (visa) trades by it like a textbook (I saw such a picture a few years ago).
As if it is better to make stable earnings in stocks, and to play part of the income in forex )))
Well, that's debatable of course. I was earning all last year on MSFT and at the end of the year I realized that I should have made only 3 trades and the income would have been higher.
In forex it is more in 90% leverage and at the moments of earning everyone is very silent about what to ask.... them at the same rate because of the same leverage.
10% is a low commission compared to stocks.
The essence as correctly written above - the same bars, but the bars are predictable and less predictable - it is better to choose predictable )))
As an example, the RSI indicator is useless in my opinion, I was shocked when I saw that V (visa) trades by it like a textbook (I saw such a picture a few years ago).
As if it is better to earn steadily on stocks, and to play part of income on forex ))))
I have a different approach - to earn on FORTS, and to conserve profits in divident shares.
I have a different approach - make money on FORTS and save the profits in dividend stocks.
Very sensible.
I have three projects myself: Long-Term, Mid-Term and Intraday.
I have a good long term strategy.
As probably unnecessary advice - try crypto futures - the returns can be orders of magnitude greater )))))))))
use stop-loss as part of the algorithm ? close with a trailing stop ?
wait for the guests.
I'd like to see some justification on this topic.
Very sensible.
I have three projects myself: Long Term, Medium Term and Intraday.
So far, the Long Term wins.
Probably needless advice - try crypto futures, the payoff may be orders of magnitude higher )))))))))
As long as the range is working properly, my lava is flying up, I want to write on MT5:
30 limits each top and bottom - grid spacing is about average range on M 15 in 6 hours:
29%:
While the range is working properly, the lava is flying up, I want to write on MT5:
30 limits on top and bottom - grid spacing is about average range on M 15 in 6 hours:
29%:
I have a preparation so far ))))))
I'm still preparing ))))))
A profitable strategy that makes 18,000 trades in a month in the tester can suddenly turn into a loser in the real world.
A profitable strategy that makes 18,000 trades per month in the tester can suddenly turn into a loser in the real world.
A profitable strategy that makes 18,000 trades a month in the tester can suddenly turn into a loser in the real world.
In 95% of cases this is the case, unfortunately. In 4 years I have tried everything. I came to the conclusion - the easier, the better result = MACD rules)))
Concluded - the simpler, the better the result