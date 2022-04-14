A topic for traders. - page 202
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Just jealous of you, never mind bro.
Jealous of a ten-dollar beggar with no education and a proletarian background? - I don't know... 🤔
Jealous of a ten-dollar beggar with no education and a proletarian background? - I don't know... 🤔
Mind
You're a joker!
Ignorance always fails) After claiming to have secret knowledge, you should have just hinted at a signed NDA)
The false prophet can't sign an NDA, that's why he doesn't even have a suit, so he can't get into the office, no business centre will let him in. 😁
The false prophet can't sign an NDA because he doesn't even have a suit, so he can't get into the office, no business centre will let him in. 😁
Keeps silent on the offer :-)
keeps silent on the offer :-)
The best thing would have been for him to go to a brick factory, where he would have redeemed himself to society by honest work.
Here was a beautifully uplifting description of a FACTORY: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page92#comment_25992629
The best thing would have been for him to go to a brick factory, where he would have redeemed himself to society by honest work.
Here was a beautifully uplifting description of THE BREAKERY: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page92#comment_25992629
Genius text.
The best thing would have been for him to go to a brick factory, where he would have redeemed himself to society by honest work.
There was a beautifully uplifting description of THE BATTERY: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page92#comment_25992629
It omitted an important part of the technology. After the bricks have been shaped, they are dried for a long time before being sent to the kiln. This often consists of transferring the raw bricks from one stack to another many times. You could say the very meat of brick making has been omitted)
An important part of the technology is omitted there. After the bricks have been shaped, they are dried for a long time before being sent to the kiln. This often consists of repeatedly transferring the raw bricks from one stack to another. You could say the very meat of brickmaking has been omitted)
Ah, what an omission, but I'm sure the prophet could have applied his talents to just this area 😁 shifting bricks in waves... Or by Fibonacci numbers... and most importantly, a benefit to society and a steady income.