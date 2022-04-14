A topic for traders. - page 81

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Aleksandr Yakovlev #:
It will, but not by much. But that's the way I see it.
It's like you always do, where there's nothing, that's where it goes. It doesn't work like that.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
You always go where there's nothing there. It doesn't work like that.

Okay, I'm not going to argue. It just seems that way. Maybe I'm wrong. Time will tell.

 

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Top notch!
 
Speculator #:
Top notch!

Take six p.?

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

Take 6 pips?

Try it! Take 6 pips in 8 minutes!

 
Speculator #:

Try it! Take 6 pips in 8 minutes!

That'll do.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

That will do.

No!

On the minute chart and in the short term!

1...747576777879808182838485868788...247
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