A topic for traders. - page 81
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It will, but not by much. But that's the way I see it.
You always go where there's nothing there. It doesn't work like that.
Okay, I'm not going to argue. It just seems that way. Maybe I'm wrong. Time will tell.
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Top notch!
Take six p.?
Take 6 pips?
Try it! Take 6 pips in 8 minutes!
Try it! Take 6 pips in 8 minutes!
That'll do.
That will do.
No!
On the minute chart and in the short term!