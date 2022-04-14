A topic for traders. - page 9
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Oh, it's hard to communicate what isn't there :-)
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Uladzimir - page 8 is about nothing, focus, formulate the topic of the thread
Oh, it's hard to communicate what isn't there :-)
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Uladzimir - page 8 is about nothing, focus, formulate the topic of the topic
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and it will last forever ))
Oh, it's hard to communicate what isn't there :-)
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Uladzimir - page 8 is about nothing, focus, formulate the topic of the thread.
If a man does not understand the title, he will never understand the subject. Why make a topic out of nonsense??
I don't know how the moderators of the forum will react in the new format, but we will communicate on the basis of the declaration of human rights.
There are no human rights here on this forum, there are rules))
Say what you want to say already, don't pull the cat by the tail.
If a person doesn't understand the title they will never understand the topic. Why make a fool out of a topic...?
i'm not...
so what's the topic about ? "the topic is for traders"
i feel like we're going to go over proper trader diets and the benefits of dietary supplements :-)
or "trader - jog in the morning, this skill will help you with investors" ---
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I had an urge to say something about inputs, but it didn't work. Maybe we should rename it, re-create it... "what do you think of the entries looking at my chart?"
The screenshot says it all, this topic is for theorists
The screenshot says it all, this topic is for theorists
Friends, thanks to everyone who has defended this branch.
It can't be that traders are far away...from programmers. Echo -go-go-go... Are detached from programmers and have not even a word to justify what they are.
But on this site a start has been made.
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And for whom will they write programs, these registered progoders who prohibit entry to the forum, to traders and destroy forum threads that are inconvenient for them?
I see an unfairrelationship, if people are banned for questions and suggestions, for new ideas and suggestions destroy forum posts.
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No applause necessary. Better an actual conversation...
And there is a lot to talk about.
I hope all parties have made sense of what I have voiced.
I copied if the post is going to be destroyed)).
So get on with it. The topic has been identified, there was an attempt to support it - to blend in, so to speak - not supported.
Now you're calling for something else. Calling for what? Not a serious approach on your part. Maybe that's why the flooding
is usually why? Bring the work you've started, not so much to completion, but at least to active development.