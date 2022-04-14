A topic for traders. - page 56
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Curvulines are not my masterpiece, it's the price. If you can't tell the straight from the price chart, you should see an ophthalmologist, not me with a complaint)
Without historical data you can't see the future. I am just saying.
As for the wave structure, I will put it simply. It is one of elements of technical analysis in trading systems. I repeated many times.
The wave itself will not earn you a bun))).
Another synthetic opening for a profit of +10pp.
Another synthetic opening for +10pp profit.
Even this method is good as long as the spread is at least 3 times smaller. I don't see anything wrong with it. Just have to take into account the spread and consequently the slippage.
Even this method is good if the spread is at least 3 times smaller. I don't see anything wrong with it. Just have to take into account the spread and consequently the slippage.
Even this method is good if the spread is at least 3 times smaller. I don't see anything wrong with it. Just have to take into account the spread and consequently the slippage.
My spreads (comment), but there is also a commission.
I opened another pair of synthetics - a good signal appeared
My spreads (commentary), but there is also a commission
Opened a couple more synthetics - a good signal appeared
Vitya first find out what a synthetic is;)
There's the creation of the cross.
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Synthetic is a broad term.
However, I'm not interested in your opinion at all, you can write more often, I read your posts diagonally from a long distance.
However, I am not interested in your opinion at all, you can write more often, I read your posts diagonally from a great distance.
What, Vitaly, have you had enough of Baskakov?
Words of a piper, don't you notice?
It doesn't matter how you make a profit. The deposit should grow, not melt away.
I see people wanting to make the maximum profit in the short term. So?
They take a long term position without looking at the current market conditions, which knocks out such strategists in a couple of hours.
Rinat, sorry, I do not want to offend you, but you are also making the same mistakes.
The market has changed in the last 10 years. Those who have not had time to understand and adapt to new conditions have a hard time.
Hence the lament from losers who test their Grails for 20 years of history, but end up with a dull, no oil...
The market is compressed very tight. The 15 minute TF is already standard for long term trading.
Did a pollhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/378785 you can still vote.
The 15 minute TF is used by only a few let alone the 10 and other TFs of the five which are completely ignored.
Even the 1 hour TF is becoming obsolete, but conservatives stubbornly hold on to it). Minute charts and tick charts already set the tone for trading.
What, Vitaly, are you fed up with Baskakov?
VovkaBaskakov's profitable signals are particularly annoying for everyone.
How does this concrete worker beat professors, physicists, mathematicians - such giants of thought?)
VovkiBaskakov's lucrative signals particularly annoy everyone.
How does this concrete worker beat professors, physicists, mathematicians - such giants of thought?)