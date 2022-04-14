A topic for traders. - page 210
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Understand. I don't blame the investors or those attracting them.
Everyone earns as much as they can within the limits allowed by the laws.
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But why make it out to be a scam?
Nazarchuk and his countrymen say that everything is painted and it is all fakes.
I do not and have not had any signals to deceive, only to review the prying eyes from the real. And to their greater resentment and concentration of hatred towards me, not cents))
And for cheating I see thousands of signals on the internet.
It's boring and disgusting to see such things. But such is life.
Nazarchuk and his countrymen claim that everything is painted and it is fake.
Now that's a lie.
You, blabbermouth, quote me
And do not be ashamed to make fun of Volodya, even without a demo in his profile.
How about that!
Reveal their dreams rather than their capabilities?
Then they will be ashamed and there will be no one to piss their diarrhea on))).
Really, they are just back alley boys with nothing but their own ponces.
They got nothing to show for it. Hee-hee.)
Now that's a lie.
You, blabbermouth, quote me on that.
Whoa!!! )))
... and a concentration of hatred for me.
No, hate is a high and noble sentiment and you as a braggart deserve only contempt or pity.
If you don't want to explore the market, how about a game of chess?
Occasionally there are posts with a cultivator. I don't read them on principle. Not even for curiosity's sake. I have willpower plus character.
I am sure that not everyone has these qualities.
If anything sensible to offer, let him pass it through Nazarchuk. His posts are still reading)).
Funny denials... You read it and you read it - otherwise you wouldn't repeat it so often that you don't read it 😁
I remembered what this reminds me of, it's a famous internet meme: "I'm not bombed! I'm not bombed!!!" 😁