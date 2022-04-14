A topic for traders. - page 82
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I see a target of 115.70 for now. Not in a day of course.
Here is the chart of patterns on the TF USDJPY.
The last number in the pattern is the number of the current wave in the pair.
Separate number for TF "5" is up trend, "1" is down trend and "3" is not expressed trend.
More patterns on EURUSD
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And how high?
And how high?
1.13700
1.13700
Yeah. There are a lot of shorts now.
I think it's about to go all the way to 1.17
your birthday doesn't depend on you, unlike the aforementioned limiter.
I don't know if that makes you happy or sad.
I am frustrated that the modern trader has become completely dumb, he builds his TS on fortune-telling and his own fantasies and tries to present delusional ideas as truth. The mql5 forum is falling to the level of investing.com.
I am frustrated that the modern trader has become a dumbass, he builds his TS on fortune-telling and his own fantasies, trying to present delusional ideas as truth. The mql5 forum is falling to the level of investing.com.
Disagree - criticize, criticize - suggest, suggest - do, do - reply! :)
Yes, that's right, it's a monstrous indescribable degradation...
Waves, Fibo, and now numerology... they've gone completely off the rails... I'm not even surprised...
The only good news is that such traders will be recycled by the market...