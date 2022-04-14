A topic for traders. - page 54
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A clue was shown to you. Post #522.
If that's not enough of a clue for you, I'm sorry.
If you're in a suit, I don't serve that kind of thing.)
In this post, there's only curvilines drawn.
You show me how to make money on them!
Now it is clear that you have nothing new.
Just came to criticise and show off. What a great idea you have)).
In this aftermath there are only curveballs drawn.
You show me how to make money on them!
Are you serious or are you just pretending?
Like a little boy.
- Uncle, make a whistle.
))))
Are you serious or are you just pretending?
Like a little boy.
- Uncle, blow the whistle.
))))
I see, the answer as always is NO!
All right, let's discuss your crookedness.
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What we see: that the lines are constantly redrawn under the current situation, now the market will also pass in an unknown direction and we need to make the redraw again.
Question: How to trade at the current moment in time and not show on the history that "here we should have ..."
I see, the answer, as always, is NO!
All right, let's discuss your crookedness.
---
What we see: the lines are constantly redrawn to fit the current situation, now the market will go in an unknown direction and we need to redraw them again.
Question: How to trade in the current moment in time, and not to show on the history that "here it was necessary to ...".
What is your argument that I owe you something?
If you were my friend, you would explain me on your fingers, but I am sorry for being such a critic.
Here is Alex Stepanenko politely came with a sign and showed the nuances with the waves. I respect him.
Well, I will choke the cutthroats with scorpion venom. Don't be offended.
Think that write on the forum that then it would not be offended as Alexey Nikolaev).
I see, the answer, as always, is NO!
All right, let's discuss your crookedness.
---
What we see: the lines are constantly redrawn to fit the current situation, now the market will go in an unknown direction and we need to redraw them again.
Question: How to trade at the current moment in time, and not to show on the history that "here we should have ...".
You could try zig-zagging and counting the amount of knees 🤔
You could try zig-zagging and counting the sum of the knees 🤔
And mix it with wave analysis
What is your argument that I owe you anything?
If we were friends, I would explain on my fingers, but with such critics I'm sorry.
Here is Alex Stepanenko politely came with a sign and showed the nuances with waves. I respect him.
Well, I will choke the cutthroats with scorpion venom. Don't be offended.
Think that write on the forum that would not then be offended as Alexei Nikolaev).
Eh Vova, you are a total failure as an opponent. Not a single answer to a question, just ranting and shouting.
You can wrap your hair around my neck and strangle me with it.
What is your argument that I owe you anything?
If we were friends, I would explain on my fingers, but with such critics I'm sorry.
Here is Alex Stepanenko politely came with a sign and showed the nuances with waves. I respect him.
Well, I will choke the cutthroats with scorpion venom. Don't be offended.
Think that write on the forum that then it would not be offended as Alexey Nikolaev).
Green underlined, you can rephrase:All who will ask me questions - I'll strangle!
Just a reminder:
This is a forum for trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing.
A topic for traders.
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.08.13 19:18Off-topic statements are guaranteed a month's ban.
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And an important one:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing.
The topic is for traders.
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.08.14 13:56
Because of haters and floodersUladzimir Izerskiwas not able to develop his idea, and not for the first time. That's why the branch was scrubbed.
I want to see the whole thought, and not a silly bone-rattling.
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And now the conclusion:
Vladimir does not want to develop his idea in every way trying to avoid direct questions from forum participants, and he does it perfectly well!
Perhaps this thread should be torn down and Vladimir should be prohibited from creating any new trading themes in the future. It would also be good for him: he wouldn't make a fool of himself!
Just a reminder:
---
And the important thing:
---
And now the conclusion:
Vladimir does not want to develop his idea, trying in every way to avoid direct questions from forum participants, and he does it perfectly well!
Maybe this thread should be torn down and Vladimir should be forbidden to create trader's threads. It would also be good for him: he wouldn't make a fool of himself!