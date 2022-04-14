A topic for traders. - page 131
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heavy friday? or magnetic storms... most of the topics are @##rather. And dull, without fantasy or elaborate turns of phrase.
heavy friday? or magnetic storms... most of the topics are @##rather. And dull, without fantasy or elaborate turns of phrase.
heavy friday? or magnetic storms... most of the topics are @##rather. And dull, with no imagination or complicated turns.
He can't be difficult, there's not much of a brain in there.
heavy friday? or magnetic storms... most of the topics are @##rather. And it's dull, no fancy, no complicated turns.
Everyone's been waiting for you...
Start an intelligent and well-reasoned discussion
How hard can it be, there's not much of a brain in there.
Guys, we have no right to tell each other what to do. Everyone has their own way in life. What's the point of being fixated on someone else? Either a pleasant conversation, or mind your own business, I have not found a better one for myself. You are always in a bad mood after a polemic.
You need to set aside a couple of hours of time and listen to lectures on how to extract positivity from negativity. Seriously. It helped me a lot, I used to be nervous and now it makes me so much fun :)
You need to set aside a couple of hours of time and listen to lectures on how to extract positivity from negativity. Seriously. It helped me a lot, I used to be nervous and now it makes me so much fun :)
You need to set aside a couple of hours of time and listen to lectures on how to extract positivity from negativity. Seriously. It helped me a lot, I used to be nervous and now it makes me so much fun :)