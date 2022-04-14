A topic for traders. - page 131

New comment
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Well, why trick people? Your indicators don't work!!! Correlation doesn't work!!!!
 

heavy friday? or magnetic storms... most of the topics are @##rather. And dull, without fantasy or elaborate turns of phrase.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

heavy friday? or magnetic storms... most of the topics are @##rather. And dull, without fantasy or elaborate turns of phrase.

No, well, if a man is lying, exactly. We have to warn people not to be fooled by him!!!
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

heavy friday? or magnetic storms... most of the topics are @##rather. And dull, with no imagination or complicated turns.

He can't be difficult, there's not much of a brain in there.


 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

heavy friday? or magnetic storms... most of the topics are @##rather. And it's dull, no fancy, no complicated turns.

Everyone's been waiting for you...

Start an intelligent and well-reasoned discussion

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

How hard can it be, there's not much of a brain in there.


So you don't know anything about correlation? You don't write anything about correlation...
Let's talk about correlation, shall we? Do you have at least 1.5 cents left in your account after the pairs diverge a lot?
[Deleted]  
Guys, we have no right to tell each other what to do. Everyone has their own way in life. What is there to be cyclical about? Either have a pleasant conversation or go about your business, I couldn't find a better one for myself. You are always in a bad mood after a polemic.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:
Guys, we have no right to tell each other what to do. Everyone has their own way in life. What's the point of being fixated on someone else? Either a pleasant conversation, or mind your own business, I have not found a better one for myself. You are always in a bad mood after a polemic.

You need to set aside a couple of hours of time and listen to lectures on how to extract positivity from negativity. Seriously. It helped me a lot, I used to be nervous and now it makes me so much fun :)

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

You need to set aside a couple of hours of time and listen to lectures on how to extract positivity from negativity. Seriously. It helped me a lot, I used to be nervous and now it makes me so much fun :)

How many years on the forum, not once have you been banned, no matter what nonsense you were talking about, I wonder why. And Zhorik too.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

You need to set aside a couple of hours of time and listen to lectures on how to extract positivity from negativity. Seriously. It helped me a lot, I used to be nervous and now it makes me so much fun :)

Why don't we talk about correlation?
1...124125126127128129130131132133134135136137138...247
New comment