A topic for traders. - page 17
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Writing right here.
There isn't one:
There is no such thing:
I log in from my computer with no problem and insert posts and pictures.
If you can't insert a post from a mobile phone, you have to contact Service Desk. Let them fix it.
I can't help you there. It is not in my competence.
There's no such thing:
something's glitchy, it takes half an hour to get in. On my phone, there's a field where you can write, but the message has been going around for ten minutes))))
it's glitchy, it takes half an hour to get in. On my phone, I have a field where I can write, but the message has been going on for ten minutes))))
I can't get in either. Maybe they're fixing something.
I can't get in either. Maybe something's being fixed.
Yeah, I don't see any messages. We'll have to wait.
I log in from my computer without any problems and insert posts and pictures.
If you can't insert a post from a mobile phone, you have to contact Service Desk. Let them fix it.
I can't help here. It's not in my competence.
Have you ever thought that only the author may write in the Channel? )
Maybe you should've created a chat room, huh? )
Didn't you think that only the author can write in the Channel? )
Maybe you should have created a Chat, eh? )
I don't know.
No posts in all the tabs yet. We'll have to wait. I'll figure it out later.
I don't know.
No messages in all the tabs yet. We'll have to wait. I'll figure it out later.
What is there to sort out? People have always chatted in chat rooms, and the channels broadcast from one to many )
Even the icons are kind of hinting...
What's there to sort out? People have always chatted in chat rooms, and broadcast channels from one to many )
Even the icons there sort of hint...
Yes, that's right, in the channel writes the author. But now glitchy as hell. I can not see the correspondence in chat in the morning already. I wanted to reply to the man and I can't.)
What's there to sort out? People have always chatted in chat rooms, and broadcast channels from one to many )
Even the icons are kind of hinting...
Yeah, I guess I didn't see that coming.
I should have given rights to subscribers.
Already did.
Now everyone can post in the channel who got access from me.
You can subscribe and chat in the channel.