A topic for traders. - page 128

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Aleksey Nikolayev #:

Different, but not absolutely. The four underlying assets are the same, but assembled into a portfolio with different capitalisation percentages. But the question "So what?" remains)

Why are you falling for this? He is trying to sell his indicators. He wants to get everyone on the forum interested in his bullshit, which CANNOT WORK by definition
 
osmo1709 #:
Why are you falling for it?

Purely to keep the small talk going.

osmo1709 #:
He is trying to sell his indicators. He is trying to get everybody on the forum interested in his crap which, by definition, CANNOT WORK.

He's the only one) All of this thread and half of the forum is dedicated to the same thing).

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Uladzimir Izerski #:

Don't advertise me. Please delete this post.

You got it right on the euro, it went up.
 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

Different, but not absolutely. The four underlying assets are the same, but assembled into a portfolio with different capitalisation percentages. But the question "So what?" remains)

Look at the big picture. 2 pairs reversed for clarity

You can see that at different points in time - you need to pick different pairs


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

correlation in forex - a 100% loss

Maybe you just don't know how to catch the moments).
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Look at the big picture. 2 pairs reversed for clarity

You can see that at different points in time - you need to pick up different pairs


The pairs can diverge a lot. This is the 3rd time you have failed to answer the question: what if the pairs diverge?
 
secret #:
Maybe you just don't know how to catch the moments).
Forex is not a sprint, it's a marathon
 
secret #:
Maybe you just don't know how to catch the moments).

Then show me a successful forex signal using correlation.

You can take your time, do a good search

 
secret #:
Maybe you just don't know how to catch moments).

First you catch the moments, then the moments catch you)

 
osmo1709 #:
Couples can split up a lot. This is the 3rd time you have failed to answer the question: what should be done if couples drift apart?

If you had read my posts in full, you would have seen the answer a long time ago

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