A topic for traders. - page 43
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Is that better?)
it's time to find a mentor. a mentor can't find himself, find him again. why do i need self-study? i don't have time to do it better to find a mentor again. i mentor 3 times a month every search takes twenty seven hours. i live an active and fulfilling life i am successful and so i spend all day looking at the terminal and then i look for a mentor. i don't need self-training, i live an active and fulfilling life. i'm successful, so i look at the terminal all day long and then i look for a mentor. stupid selfies are obsessed with private research, while i am a free person who studies with a mentor for a ridiculous few thousand quid because he showed me a screenshot of his accounts without monitoring, balance graph without equity and that immediately shows an honest man. indicators without sources, vague explanations, screenshots of charts from 2004 took money in management, but only because of bugs on the broker's server and blocked me on skype. I do not need self-study. i have not looked for a mentor for a month. with a mentor, it's simple and straightforward. the system does not work obviously you need to find another mentor and pay more money for mentoring.
Better like this - I've been with this mentor for a long time...
including raves :-)
As for mentors, my opinion is that everything is individual, I had a mentor, traded commodity calendar and inter-commodity (symbol) spreads on CME in America since 2013 - though the yield was low at about 15-20% per year in dollars...
Somewhere with him, somewhere by myself.... When I worked with Expert Advisor, I took 25% for management and profit, I was satisfied with everything... I was in the money myself at that time...
Just a small return on my deposit up to 700,000.00 roubles.
Greed.... Had to withdraw into riskier assets... :-) in 2016.
By the way, man - here from the forum, he used to shine here too. Normal - no underhanded games, everything is fair.
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Who badly needs a mentor - not advertising - just now myself watching his videos on YouTube - Sergey Zmeev. (I am watching his videos on YouTube myself - Sergei Zmeev - some of his approaches, which I am writing in code.
I try to place some variants of his method - rollback trading (like support and resistance levels) - in fact, averaging on small volumes is one of his variants + there is a whole system of life and trading (different rollback variants) on MSCs and American exchanges - both futures and spot.
Better like this - I've been with this mentor for a long time...
including raves :-)
Here's the trading god! That's his classified signal. Throw $1,000 into his kiwi and your back won't hurt.
There's the trading god! That's his classified signal. Throw $1,000 into his kiwi and your back won't hurt.
Pictures like this can be made in packs.
Pictures like this can be done in packs.
Thanks for the consolidation. I see decent people.
But I don't even have a problem sending these inadequates into knockdowns myself.
They have no valid criticism, only shameful criticism which makes me laugh))
There's the trading god! That's his classified signal. Throw $1,000 into his kiwi and his back won't hurt.
I've never looked at the trade stats, but I have now.
Everything looks funny: Vova is advertising waves, saying they work and you can use them from 100pp and he cannot make money on them, he just randomly makes 2-5pp.
What a shame :(
I have never looked at the trade statistics, but now I have.
It looks so funny, Vova is advertising waves, saying that they work and you can use them for 100pp or more, but he cannot make any profit on them - they are just occasional bounces of 2-5pp.
What a shame :(
I have never looked at the trade statistics, but now I have.
It looks so funny, Vova is advertising waves, saying that they work and you can take 100pp, but he cannot make any profit on them - there is a random pips of 2-5pp.
What a shame :(
Vova is mocking the jokers who are mocking Vova.))
Watch out when Vova deflates)))
Do better than that.
He knows how to mix concrete and clay. He has shown it before.
...
And here the averaging - the flips - the rouloööz???
because of the green snot they're looking at... :-)
He knows how to mix concrete and clay. He's shown it before.
He can also bake pies and glue wallpaper.
P.S. Well if the waves don't work online, but only on history, which has already been said 100500 times, then that confirms the signal itself from the master.
Why advertise it everywhere and stir up a chorus?